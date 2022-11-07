Participation rates remain painfully low, but more Americans are voting. This uptick included both Democratic- and Republican-leaning groups.
Turnout in the 2020 presidential election saw ballots cast by nearly 67% of eligible voters, according to the Current Population Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. This represents the largest turnout for a presidential election since nearly 68% of registered voters took part in the 1992 race — and more than five percentage points higher than the 2016 election. Mid-term elections in 2018 also marked the highest turnout in more than a century.
More women (68%) than men (65%) cast presidential ballots in 2020, and voting generally in-creased with age, education level and income, according to the Census Bureau. But while older voters once again participated at higher rates in 2020 than younger voters, the number of younger Americans who took part is also rising. In fact, the youngest eligible voters — those who are 18 to 24 — cast ballots in the presidential election at the highest rate in the century so far.
Turnout was greatest among voters who were age 65-74 in 2020, but those in the robust millennial and Gen Z generations now represent the largest eligible block of voters. When combined with members of the Gen X generation, younger people actually outvoted older generations in the 2018 midterms for the first time ever.
Some 41 states ultimately showed increased turnout among the nation’s youngest voters in 2020. But that’s only one small part of the story: Overall voting participation rose in a total of 44 states, along with the District of Columbia. Incredible double-digit gains were recorded in Arizona and New Jersey, the latter of which had the highest voter turnout rate in 2020 of any U.S. state.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t usually translate into higher voting numbers for local elections, which are often very important, but it’s a trend Americans can build on. Our voices are best heard when the most people cast ballots.
Voting allows everyone to directly express their own unique priorities on a broad variety of issues and policies, both with specific ballot initiatives and through the candidates who are elected. When you enter the voting booth, you’re shaping the community that surrounds us, and by extension your country.