Juile Vaughn had made an agreement to adopt an unborn child as the biological mother served a jail sentence.
The baby was born and given to Vaughn who named her Addie. There were many legal issues and it took Vaughn 3 years to adopt the child. With the support from both of Vaughn’s grandmothers, they helped care for the child and still do. Vaughn is unmarried and tells the Review, “Addie didn’t need a traditional mom and dad. She just needed a family and love.”
When the biological mother learned she was pregnant she did not want to have the baby. She had legal trouble coming and knew there would be jail time. “It broke my heart. I felt connected to the baby and I began to pray,” Vaughn said.
“I didn’t know what decisions the biological mother would make. I never asked. And then one day I got a text asking me if I wanted a baby. How could I not be there for this baby? I said yes.”
Legal Complications
Vaughn began making legal arrangements to adopt the baby before her birth. The father was identified and it appeared he had no interest in stopping the adoption. But, Addie’s biological mother is white and the supposed biological father is white.
Addie was born mixed and it was obvious they had not found the father after all. The adoption was now at a stand still. And the legal process was becoming more expensive. Vaughn cashed in $10,000 on her 401K to proceed.
Fear To Bond With The Baby
Every six weeks there was a court hearing. Vaughn says her stomach was in knots as things became more complicated. There were newspaper ads seeking the father and some more possibilities came forward.
Each paternity test took time. Meanwhile Vaughn was attending to all of the baby’s needs but admits she was afraid to bond. The uncertainty of being able to adopt Addie continued to grow as the biological mother was out of jail on bond and asked the courts for visitation. “Every time I went to court I felt sick to my stomach.”
Addie had been born with some complications and had a lot of doctor appointments. Her pediatrician knew everything and asked Vaughn if she and Addie were bonding. Vaughn said she was afraid of losing Addie and wouldn’t let herself bond. The pediatrician told her if the baby felt no bond she would die. She had to bond to thrive.
“I left the office crying and went straight to my grandma’s house. I was sobbing and I handed over Addie asking her to bond with her. I stayed with my grandma for a week with Addi.” My grandma was so supportive.”
The Bonding Moment
Addie was often sickly as a child early on. When she was 3 months old she had strep and an earache. “I propped myself into a sitting position on my pillows and held Addie on my chest. She was running a fever and pitiful. But as I held her she just looked up at me and I knew how much she needed this comfort. That was our bonding moment.”
Still, there was no final custody agreement reached and court continued every six weeks. The biological mother pushed for visitation once again and refused to terminate her rights. By now Addie was 3 years old and only knew her mother as Vaughn. “Because I was her mother.” Vaughn continued attending court hearings. At last she was told she was able to adopt Addie.
“Adoption day was the greatest day. I didnt feel sick this time. I was always afraid to make plans with Addie for more than 6 weeks at a time because I didn’t know if I’d lose her at the next court hearing. Now we make plans all the time. I changed my whole life for Addie. I chose her and she was never unwanted.” Addie is now a happy 9 years old and a straight A student.