Morristown — To meet the healthcare needs of Morristown and the surrounding area, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, a member of Covenant Health, is planning to build a $37 million outpatient facility on Merchant’s Greene at the end of a new four-lane highway connecting Morristown to Exit 4 off Interstate 81. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2021.
The proposed 50,000-square-foot facility will include a free-standing emergency department and diagnostic center as well as physician offices. The building will be known as Morristown-Hamblen West.
“We are very pleased to announce a new medical facility for our community,” said Gordon Lintz, president and chief administrative officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. “With the continued growth of our community, we are expanding our services in a new, consumer-focused facility designed for more convenient access and efficient service. In addition to offering additional spacious emergency and diagnostic services, Morristown-Hamblen West also will expand our available physician office space, which will be an attractive feature for new physicians who are considering practicing in our area,” he added.
“Morristown has new industries, retail and education facilities, and a new community center coming soon. Healthcare is an important component of a growing community, and we are excited to be part of this thriving area and continue our tradition of providing excellent care for our patients,” Lintz said.
Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg noted that a new emergency and diagnostic facility also will help with space availability at MHHS.
“An important part of our health system’s mission is ensuring we are providing excellent medical care in the communities we serve,” he said “Morristown-Hamblen has been a trusted healthcare provider for many years, and we are proud to continue investing in this important community and serving our neighbors in Hamblen County.”
The facility is scheduled to open in 2022.
About Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, a member of Covenant Health, is a 167-bed hospital serving residents throughout the surrounding eight-county area. The hospital offers comprehensive medical care with six Centers of Excellence, including Morristown Regional Cancer Center, a Women’s Center, Breast Center, Outpatient Surgery Center, an Emergency and Critical Care Center, and the Heart, Lung and Vascular Center. Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System’s 125-year heritage reflects a patient-focused approach with a commitment to integrity, quality, and service to our communities. Visit MorristownHamblen.com to learn more.
About Covenant Health
Covenant Health is a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee and caring for 2 million patients annually. The health system includes 10 hospitals; outpatient services and clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology, and rehabilitation services; home care, physician practices and community programs. With more than 10,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the Knoxville area’s largest employer and has been named six times by Forbes as a Best Employer. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.