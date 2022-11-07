Vaccination is not a guarantee against illness, but it is a strong deterrent. Aside from helping the body build immunity to the influenza strains most likely to circulate in a given flu season, the flu vaccine can reduce the severity of the illness and
should a person get sick despite being vaccinated. The vaccine can also protect against serious complications arising from the flu for people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or heart disease. Flu vaccines can also protect pregnant women during pregnancy and their newborns during the first few months of life. Vaccination also works to limit the spread of the flu virus should an infected person come in close contact with others while contagious.
The Northeast Regional County Health Departments are proud to join Fight Flu ’22 on Nov. 9, 2022, as we encourage everyone over the age of 6 months to get a free flu shot.
‘’We want to protect people in our communities from the flu, and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,’’ said Northeast Regional Medical Director, Dr. David Kirschke. ‘’No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22, and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at any local health department in the state.’’
The flu virus is highly contagious. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.
To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick.
To kick-off Fight Flu ’22 on Nov., 9, the Northeast Regional County Health Departments will be providing free flu shots at various locations and times.
There are two locations in Hawkins County:
Church Hill: Church Hill Health Department, 2pm – 5pm at 247 Silver Lake Road. Cal (423) 357-5341for more info.
Rogersville: Rogersville Health Department, 2pm – 5pm at 201 Park Blvd. For more info call (423) 272-7641.