The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Truist and City Year-Care Force to update and renovate the Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville for a beautification and personal finance event.
Over 40 individuals, consisting of staff and volunteers from each organization and the community, will come together on Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to paint the exterior of the facility, build planters and benches, paint murals and deliver age-appropriate personal finance curriculum.
“When the YMCA acquired this facility almost two years ago, it was in desperate need of some ‘TLC’,” said Brighter Horizons director Shari Mefford. “YMCA staff and community members worked tirelessly to transform the inside of the facility to make it what it is now. They painted rooms, built shelves, installed new flooring, updated electrical and plumbing and added a commercial grade kitchen for prepping and delivering meals to kids in our area. Updating the outside of the facility with a fresh coat of paint, bright colors and murals is exactly what we need to really stand out in this community.”
Conversations between Truist community development manager Angela Conner helped to inspire this partnership.
“We’re so thrilled to be joining the YMCA and City Year — Care Force today to beautify the club and deliver financial education curriculum to residents of the Rogersville community,” Conner said. “Truist is committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities and working alongside our partners helps us to bring our purpose to life and support the unique goals of the communities we serve.”
The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center serves as a hub for middle school students and hosts family workshops, quarterly family nights, summer programming, and family engagement events for families in the Hawkins County area. Students participate in weekly art, STEM and Social Emotional Learning events, and have access to daily meals, snacks, personal hygiene items, school supplies and clothing. The commercial grade kitchen is used to cook, prep and package over 250 meals daily to kids at the YMCA Afterschool sites to reduce food insecurity in the area.
Staff and volunteers will arrive on-site around 11 a.m. for an overview of the day and the opening program takes place at noon. After a few words from key members of City Year — Care Force, Truist, and the YMCA, volunteers will be split into different teams to begin working on the various projects for the outside of the facility.
Families in the area are invited to come to YMCA Brighter Horizons at 4:00 pm to participate in a personal finance activity, tour the facility, engage with staff, volunteers, and community leaders, and learn more about the opportunities and services the facility offers.
After closing remarks and special thanks to everyone, the event will conclude at 5 p.m.
“We are incredibly thankful for the support from the Rogersville community with the facility and grateful that partners like Truist and City Year — Care Force believe so strongly in our mission of strengthening communities.” said KC Bittle, CEO/President of the Kingsport Family YMCA.
YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center is funded through a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee, the generosity of Hawkins County and Rogersville BMA, East Tennessee Foundation, Speedway Children’s Charities, Target Foundation, Hawkins County United Way, Rural Health Services, and community donors.