“How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things” — Romans 10:15.
Many people in Hawkins County can proudly claim an old time preacher in their ancestry. Somewhere in the past a father, grandfather or a great grandfather received the call into the ministry and for those chosen few life as they knew it was never the same.
The age of the old time fire and brimstone preacher was in full swing after the civil war and it would continue throughout the 20 th century. Across Clinch Mountain a young union soldier named Harvey Gaines Murrell returned to Hawkins County with a burning desire to preach the gospel of Christ.
But many of the confederate sympathizer churches in the area wouldn’t let him in their pulpits. So he assembled a crowd in a grove of trees near String town and preached on top of a stump. Later he went on to found Cobb’s Chapel in Punkin Valley.
Around this time rural churches began to spring up all over the area and wherever a few people gathered in the name of the Lord there was almost always a preacher to lead them. In the early days congregations worshiped in log meeting houses. As the years went by clap board churches were built. But some ministers were happy with just a tent.
Here in these humble structures old time men of God fiercely preached about Salvation and a choice between a home in Heaven or an eternity in the fiery flames of Hell. Why you could almost feel the heat. After the message was delivered an altar call was given and sinners were saved; sometimes by the multitudes. There was a great rejoicing, crying, praying and singing.
Also people weren’t too proud to shout back then. These old school preachers ministered throughout East Tennessee and the people whose lives they touched would never forget them. They came from all denominations.
In the early days several traveled on horseback but many of them walked. Here are few old time preachers you may remember. For over thirty years Reverend John Childs served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Rogersville. Under his leadership many other Baptist churches were formed including Bethel and West View. Reverend Ernest Davis was known far and wide as the old time preacher.
He was a black man but even in the days of segregation he preached in predominately white churches where he was welcomed with open arms. He held revivals all over Hawkins County and had an amazing preaching career that lasted nearly 70 years.
Before coming to Hawkins County Reverend Holland Bradley preached to the Cherokee Indians at Smokemont church in what later became the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He moved to Poor Valley in the early 1900’s and raised ten children. Reverend Farris Bundren was one of the first of the local ministers to preach on the radio.
He was very old school which made him controversial when he continually preached against what he called “The evil fad of television, Drunken men and wild women who wore pants, short skirts, wigs or cut their hair”.
He called TV antennas on houses the devil’s horns.
Across Clinch Mountain there were old time preachers like Ronald L McGee, Elmer Wallen, Alfred Greene, Guy Wilder, Theodore Davis, Nessie Helton, C.D Helton, Governor Helton, John Helton, Carl Livesay, Arthur Bowlin, Gene Bowlin and Lester Greene. Old time preachers had other duties besides bringing the sermon. They often performed weddings, funerals and frequently visited the sick and shut in day or night. Reverend George Martin once held three funerals in one day and he had to walk to each one. Yet he never charged anything for his services.
These men of God often pastured churches but never received or required a salary. But some of the churches would have a pounding for their preachers. Each of the members would bring in a pound of this or a bushel of that. There were also the old time “huh” preachers. These men would preach so hard they would lose their breath.
The sermons went something like “Brothers and sisters, huh! If you don’t find Jesus, huh! When you leave this old world, huh! You’ll split Hell wide open, huh!” Old time preachers delivered their sermons with power and spirit. They held large revivals that sometimes lasted for weeks and they prepared for them by climbing the ridges and praying. Their humble prayers drifted down across the valleys and God was listening.
Many lost souls found salvation. Some of them weren’t educated like the ministers of today. Preacher Jesse Good couldn’t read or write so his wife would read the scripture and he would preach it. He didn’t drive so he had to walk everywhere he went, unless he found a ride. Old time preachers came from communities all over the county.
Men like, Reverend Shields Way, Ted Markham, Jesse McMerry, T.R Russell, Basil Jones, George Cates, Herman Christian, Freeman Johnson, June Manis, Hoyle Minor, George L Goins, Rex Winstead, John Purkey, Zeke Barker, Frank Long, Elmer Wallen, Gerald Hopkins, Jim Gulley and Joe Hickman to name only a few.
Sadly the age of the old time preacher man has come to pass. Today the majority of these old soldiers of God have gone from our midst. They left one by one as their work here was done and we may never see their likes again.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com