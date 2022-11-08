During the 2021-22 school year the Hawkins County School System’s Family Resource Center served 63 student through its Homeless Education program.
Not even halfway through the 2022-23 school year that number is already up to 31.
Family Resource Center director April Couch presented a report to the Hawkins County Board of Education Thursday, noting that the demand for services provide by her department are increasing every year, including for homeless students.
Couch is also coordinator fo the Hawkins County Schools Homeless Education program.
Of the 63 students served through the Homeless Education program in 2021-22, 5 were identified as “unaccompanied homeless youth” not living with a parent or legal guardian.
“We usually refer to these students as couch surfers,” Couch told the BOE Thursday. “They have left their home, have been kicked out of their home, and really don’t have a permanent place to stay and they’re bouncing around a little bit.”
Of the 63 homeless students in 2021-22, eight were seniors. Couch reported that all eight graduated.
“That’s a task in itself because when they turn 18 we have no way of making them go to school through compulsory attendance, so with us graduating all eight, that was a good thing,” Couch said.
For the first time last school year Couch and Dr. Michelle Harless organized a graduation dinner for the homeless graduates at the Hale Springs Inn.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted, “That was pretty special. These students have to work beyond barriers to get to that point and it was very, very good to celebrate them. Probably the highlight of many employee and students’ year was to read about that and to see that.”
How a student is designated ‘homeless’
Couch told the Board of Education Thursday that as of last week the FRC had identified 31 homeless students in Hawkins County so far this school year. A recent surge in homelessness can be attributed greatly to an increase in rent costs coupled with many people losing their jobs as a result of COVID.
She noted, however, that although some families are living in a car, and in warmer weather some live in tents, most homeless students and their families simply have no fixed address.
Often times they’re staying with friends and family as long as they can.
The McKinney-Vento Act defines homeless children and youth as “Individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence”. This definition also includes children sharing housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or similar reason.
FRC services for Homeless
New clothing for students.
Up to three nights hotel accommodations.
Food, hygiene, shoes and school supplies.
Graduation supplies (cap and gown).
Assistance filling out housing applications and finding rentals.
Referral to agencies assisting with rent and utility deposits.
“We also count families who are doubled up due to hardship as homeless,” Couch said. “Most of our homeless families in Hawkins County have somebody to stay with. Usually family or friends, and they’re doubled up. Sometimes we get families that are living 10 people in a two bedroom mobile home. Right now we have five families that are living at a hotel. Each of those families have three or more children, so they’re a little cramped.”
There is a 2.5 to 3 year waiting list for public housing.
Couch added, “We have one family at this time that is pretty much living in a car. We have tent families every year. We can try to work with those families so they’re not doing that in the winter time. But, we have had several families that, especially in the summer, go down and live in a tent by the lake or the river. Every year our numbers go up, but this year they seem to be going up at a record speed. Especially housing. I added three homeless students to our list today (Thursday).”
More about the FRC
Among the missions of the FRC are family support, wellbeing, and sustainability. The objectives are to address chronically out-of-school students, literacy and academic college and career support.
The FRC is located in a modular unit on the campus of Rogersville Middle School and offers services including a food pantry, as well as offering clothing items, hygiene items, school supplies, shoes, and a variety of other items that families might need.
Couch said families can pick up those items at her office, she can send them to a child’s school, or they can be delivered to a child’s home.
FRC also does referrals to community agencies to help provide needs. Some examples include the Rogersville Laundry Ministry, the Church Hill Diaper Pantry, as well as utility bill assistance, healthcare, Headstart, housing, childcare, mental health, and food stamps to name a few.
2021-22 FRC by the numbers
A total of 680 students in 445 families were served.
More than 200 families are served by the FRC Food Bank with food box pickups at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools once per month and every two months at Clinch.
Hawkins County Masons donated 550 pairs of shoes to Hawkins County students.
25 families were referred to local churches for Thanksgiving meals.
381 packs of new underwear donated during the “Dop Your Drawers” program with the Kiwanas.
The five 5 “unaccompanied homeless youth” received Christmas gifts through donations.
Numbers so far in 2022-23
138 students and families were referred for assistance.
215 families received food during monthly food distributions.
157 “Back to School” backpacks filled with supplies provided to students.
31 students coded as homeless.
4 family engagement events attended.
How can you help?
The FRC receives funding and materials mostly through donations from churches, public agencies, civic organizations in the community, and student groups that conduct fundraisers and drives.
Among the groups identified by Couch as supporting the FRC were: Rogersville Presbyterian Church/Sarah’s Closet, UT Extension Office (4-H), Bulls Gap Kiwanas, United Way, Hawkins County Health Department, Of One Accord, Community Clothes Closet, Red Cross, Lion’s Club, Hawkins County Masons, Church Hill First United Methodist Church, McPheeters Bend Baptist Church, TVA employees, retired teachers, Tunnel Hill Church, Mary Koger’s Clothing Ministry, Farm Bureau, and the Ladies Farm Bureau.
Assistance is also provided via schools and student clubs that host drives. A good example is Superintendent’s Appreciation Day where several schools raise money, food or other necessities and donate them to the the FRC on the superintendent’s behalf.
The FRC also receives donations from individual citizens. If you or your organization are interested in contributing to the Hawkins County Family Resource Center you can call Couch at 423-272-7629 Ext. 2056; email her at april.couch@hck12.net, or drop off donations at their office located behind Rogersville Middle School at 654 E. McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.
Donations can also be mailed Attn. Family Resource Center to 200 N. Depot Street, Rogersville, TN 37857.