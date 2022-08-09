It’s fun to be at the Y-M-C-A!
Last Thursday, the Kingsport Family YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the new Rogersville Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which is located inside the former Boys and Girls Club.
The newly renovated community outreach youth center will provide after-school programs to area youth as well as parent workshops and family engagement events. It will also serve as the administrative offices for all Greater Kingsport Family YMCA after school programs in Hawkins County.
The Rogersville after school center can serve around 50 children and makes the ninth center offered in Hawkins County. The new one in the works at Church Hill Intermediate School will make 10.
Greater Kingsport Family YMCA began expanding into Hawkins County around two years ago when they received a state LEAPS grant to open the first eight programs. Thanks to government funding and local donors, these after school programs are provided free of charge.
The new Rogersville program will specifically serve middle schoolers in grades 5-8.
“A vision for Hawkins County”
Greater Kingsport Family YMCA President/CEO Kimberly “KC” Bittle said the idea for the Rogersville program began around a year and a half ago when Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker approached the YMCA about giving the old Boys and Girls Club building a second life.
Executive Administration Director and Hawkins Co. native Ellie Southern took the idea and ran. The two programs worked together along the way, with the Chamber helping to secure donations and materials for the building.
“I am so excited to finally see this day come,” Tenn. Representative Gary Hicks told the gathered crowd at the Aug. 4 open house. “Around a year ago, Ellie began to tell me about a vision they had for Hawkins County. To see, hear and finally witness the center here is amazing.”
In March of 2021, the Kingsport Boys and Girls club announced that its Rogersville program, which had been closed for the previous 12 months due to COVID, wouldn’t be reopening due to a combination of lack of funding and the deteriorating facility.
“When they left, we all asked ‘Now what?’ ‘Who’s going to fill that gap?’” Hicks said. “When Ellie talked about some of the ideas they were looking at, I said, ‘That is absolutely perfect!’ This will go hand-in-hand with what we do in RCS and Hawkins Co. Schools.”
“We thought this place would never be revitalized,” said Hawkins Co. School Board member Jackie Charles. “From what it started as, to what it ended as, and now to see this fabulous place, thanks to the YMCA.”
Giving the building a new life
The building was in disrepair, but several local businesses donated time and money to spruce it up. In fact, David Luttrell of Luttrell Staffing donated $14,400 to replace the old carpeting with new flooring.
A new commercial kitchen was also installed and will be used to prepare roughly 250 “super-snacks” each day to supply all 10 Hawkins County locations. Bittle explained that “super-snacks” are “healthy, nutritious snacks that will serve as dinner.”
Though the center employs a director and an assistant to help transport the snacks, all of the prepping, cooking and packaging is done by volunteers.
“It’s fantastic to see all these people here tonight, but I can’t wait to see the building full of kids,” Bittle said. “It’s just a special day to be able to celebrate with some of the locals and our donors. We’ve even had people come by because they saw the cars and asked us ‘When is it open?’ ‘How can I get registered?’
Getting involved
Enrollment for elementary students has already begun, but middle school enrollment for the Rogersville location will open soon. To qualify to attend the Rogersville center, students must attend either Rogersville City School or a school in the Hawkins Co. School System. To register a child for the program visit https://www.ymcakpt.org/ or email rkillen@ymcakpt.org
Bittle also noted that the program is always in need of volunteers for the feeding kitchen. To become a volunteer or find out more, contact Regan Pierce at rpierce@ymcakpt.org or call (423)-247-9622.