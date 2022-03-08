On Wednesday, March 9, two published authors will be at Mt. Carmel Public Library to conduct a workshop for anyone with a desire to publish a book.
Authors Bonnie Mackrell and Barbara Linkous will begin the discussion at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to join us.
There is no charge, but we would like for everyone to bring something you have written to share with others.
We want to encourage all interested writers to share. We hope to make this a continuous program at the library. Call to reserve your space at 423-357-4011 with any questions and tell all your friends.
On Thursday, March 17 at noon we will meet with anyone who likes to discuss books and authors. I am looking forward to trying some St. Patrick’s Day green soup and dessert. How about you?
We have computer classes available as needed, so call and share your needs.
We also have recurring classes with homeschooled teens to learn library skills, a basket weaving class every other Tuesday evening at 5:30, Girls Scouts who meet every other Thursday at 6 and will sell Girl Scout cookies on Saturday March 12.