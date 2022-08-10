Cherokee High School was one of the schools targeted for prayer with close to 50 people participating. Pastor Kevin Wisecarver saw many of those attending were from his church and took lead for that particular event.
Cherokee High School was one of the schools targeted for prayer with close to 50 people participating. Pastor Kevin Wisecarver saw many of those attending were from his church and took lead for that particular event.
Pastor Kevin Wisecarver leads prayer at Cherokee High School Sunday.
Across Hawkins County Sunday afternoon prayer warriors met to pray for schools, teachers, students and all support staff.
Participants believe prayer brings God into the equation and in some otherwise difficult situations, God steps in, due to prayer and changes the outcome.
Josh Gilliam stated he feels led every year to alert churches and invites them to participate. So much is going on in schools across the nation, it doesn’t take much to prompt people to participate in something like this.
Gilliam just invited people to show up either at their closest school or possibly one where their children or grandchildren attend.
Cherokee High School was one of the schools targeted for prayer with close to 50 people participating. Pastor Kevin Wisecarver saw many of those attending were from his church and took lead for that particular event.
Wisecarver gave an introduction, read a scripture, asked a few people to offer opening prayers and then dismissed attendees to actually walk around the school stopping and praying as they felt the Lord lead them. Once finished most people felt finished and headed for home.
Some few people planned to pray at more than one school and a few of them did as many four schools. Several teachers were going in and out of classrooms getting everything ready for the first day of school Monday and let those praying know how grateful they were people were thinking of them.