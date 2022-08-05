This is the story of an elderly woman here in Rogersville who has fallen victim to an unprofessional company who arranged for her to purchase a used doublewide.
A couple of months ago in 95 degree heat a neighbor noticed an elderly new neighbor spending a lot of time in her car with it running. The used doublewide had been delivered and set on her property yet her HVAC system sat disconnected in her front yard.
I am also a neighbor and we noticed she had no power at all because she had no pole for her trailer to mount a box and no power pole to connect to. Passing by, I could read GOD BLESS that she had written on her storm door.
A post was made on Facebook about her situation. I decided to go meet her to see what needed to be done.
Miss Pat is 74 and full of life with a little spunk added in and meeting her was a delight. She told me she purchased the doublewide for cash by pictures and the word of the company handling the sale that it was decent. But far from decent were the conditions.
Aside from no power to connect to, she was left with doors that wouldn’t close all the way, the master bedroom floor caving in, cigarette smoke covered walls and ceilings, ragged carpet, a broken window as well as a missing cap in the laundry area resulting in a leak. And that was just a few observations inside. The temperature that day was well over 90 degrees as we stood inside. I did not know how she was living there in these horrible conditions.
Outside of course sat the HVAC and it is unknown if it works or not until it is installed. There is no duct work. There is no skirting or underpinning to keep her pipes from freezing in the winter. There is no insulation underneath. And it was all mud for parking. Yet there this remarkable lady stood smiling and telling me she needed help but God would come through.
On Facebook we asked for help. Daniel Wilder installed her septic and went the extra mile to get her permit. Then came Rick Helton, a licensed electrician. He volunteered to install her pole and hook ups if we could raise funding and of course locate the parts. One part wasn’t available here in town but I found one in Morristown.
On my own hope and whispered prayer, I made a post on my own Facebook wall asking for help by PayPal or Cash App. The box was rather expensive but by the time I got there half the money arrived and by the time I returned to Miss Pat with it the rest came in.
Prayers answered and the town really stepped up to assist. We posted again about the electrical needs and balance dur on Rick Helton’s account for her. Many people went and paid on that, donations came in further on my end and I dropped that off too. Success.
It was paid in full and Rick installed it prior, got her permit for inspection, passed, got her power pole ordered from Holston Connect and had her put to the top of the list. Before long she had power. But our people didn’t stop there. Some went to Holston Electric to pay towards her deposit. Things were looking up.
Without our town able to communicate together for Miss Pat some just went to assist her. One man was able to get two doors closed, another replaced hinges on a door to open and close, (the other doors will not open) and someone donated window units. Some gravel has come for her to park in but she could use more and have it spread. Yes I did see Miss Pat with a rake spreading the gravel that came.
At the end of the day we have to take care of our own. This is what makes Rogersville the wonderful community that it is. People helping people. This is what we do here. I am so proud of this community and to be part of assisting Miss Pat. And I personally would like to thank everyone who helped her.
If you would like to assist Miss Pat, we have opened a bank account for her at First Horizon Bank in town under her name, Myrtle Pat Golden.
Just tell them you are donating to help Miss Pat and give them her name. If you can donate time for skilled labor, have leftover metal from roofing to paint and use as kingpin or are handy in any other way you may call Miss Pat directly at (423) 609-1206.
Thank you Rogersville.