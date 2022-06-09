The Lunch Box Summer Food Program, sponsored by Of One Accord Ministry is currently up and running in and around Rogersville, but will be expanding July 1 t Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Carters Valley.
The Lunch Box mobile lunch cafeteria is currently serving nutritious lunches to school age children and teens at Shepherd’s Center on Main Street in downtown Rogersville from 11 am to noon; Swift Park in Rogersville from 12:10 – 12:20 pm; and Rogersville City Park from 12:40 – 1:10 pm.
The Lunch Box mobile cafeteria was converted from an old Hawkins County school bus, and delivers meals to children across Hawkins County every summer.
Parents are encouraged to bring their children to these sites for a delicious and healthy lunch.
Other neighborhoods being served in June include Stoney Point and Country Lane Mobile Home Parks.
Beginning July 1 the Lunch Box will expand into other neighborhoods in the Surgoinsville, Carters Valley and Church Hill areas. The exact locations and times will be advertised in advance.
For more information about the Lunch Box Program and its summer schedule, call the Shepherd’s Center at 42-272-4626, visit Of One Accord Ministry on Facebook or visit the website at www.ofoneaccordministry.org.
The Summer Food Service Program is administered in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Meals will be provided to all children and teens 18 or younger without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.