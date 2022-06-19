Meagan Carver woke up Friday morning to find most of the stray cats that she’d been feeding for the past year missing — with one horrible exception.
There was a kitten on her porch that had been mutilated.
Carver’s fiance found the kitten sitting and crying on the ramp that leads to her front porch with one front leg severed and the other front leg nearly cut off.
They live in a neighborhood just south of Rogersville near Henard Lumber. Carver contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Dustin Winters took the kitten to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
The Humane Society posted the kitten’s story on Facebook and received more than $700 in donations to pay for the kitten’s vet bill.
HCHS director Sandy Behnke said the kitten was in critical condition Friday night, but as of Saturday was improving. They named the kitten “Dustn” after Deputy Winters.
“He made it through the night,” Behnke said. “Had a fever of 103. They got the fever down He is on fluids and antibiotics. Trying to get him strong enough for surgery. People are donating from all over. At least $700 to the vet.”
Video surveillance inconclusive
Carver said she had been feeding several stray cats because she didn’t want to watch them starve, and those cats had kittens.
Prior to Friday morning they had two “momma cats” and six kittens.
Since finding the inured kitten Friday morning the two mommas have been missing. Only three “ferrel kittens” that avoid humans remained. The friendly cats and kittens were all missing except for “Dustin”.
Carver has video surveillance on her property. The video showed that at 10:31 p.m. Thursday night a large man with a big belly walking through her yard “swinging something”.
The video was grainy and she wasn’t able to recognize the man or see what he was swinging. The video was turned over to the HCSO.
“We have a lot of not-so-good traffic in out neighborhood,” Carver said. “This is scary. We’ve looked everywhere. We can’t even find the cat’s other leg. There was no blood anywhere. There was no hair.”
Carver added, “The kittens — the ones that were left — were ferrel. All the friendly ones, they’re the ones that are all gone.”
She knows what an animal attack looks like. It’s messy. The cuts that Dustin suffered were clean, as if made by a blade.
“I don’t know what happened,” Carver said. “I don’t have an actual video of someone cutting them up. But, I have a video of a man in my yard, and I have a kitten mutilated on my porch. There’s no blood anywhere. There’s no hair. When we found the kitten it wasn’t bleeding and the blood was dry on its chest. It’s just very unsettling.”
Carver found a home for the surviving kittens to be barn cats, and it took almost 90 minutes to catch them. If they’d been easier to catch, they might have suffered the same fate as Dustin, she noted.
We want this person found
Behnke said she was contacted by Deputy Winters Friday who stated that he was looking at a kitten that appeared to have had his leg cut off and the other leg severely severed.
“He said he couldn't believe that this little thing was still moving around and alive,” Behnke said. “I said, get him to the shelter and we will try and help. And he did just that. We had everything prepared for him when he arrived very fast. When we saw this little kitten we were devastated. He was purring.”
Behnke added, “His leg was completely missing and the other one was severed pretty bad. We were hopeful that the video identifies who did this.”
HCHS vet tech Jackie Catterson gave the kitten a shot of antibiotics and cleaned out his wounds. They called several vets before the Mount Carmel Vet Hospital agreed to see Dustin.
“Deputy Winters stood beside us as we got this baby ready for transport,” Behnke said. “He is truly a hero. I was feeding him syringes of kitten formula and he was drinking it — syringe after syringe full — and he was purring. Our eyes were filled with tears to see this little kitten with horrific injuries not crying or fighting us as we were trying to help. He was purring.”
Community response on the HCHS Facebook page was nothing less than outrage
“The prayers, the tears, the anger from the community was non stop,” Behnke said. “Unfortunately the video is grainy. So anyone with information on who did this is asked to come forward. Please contact us at the Hawkins County Humane Society and we will hand over any evidence to Deputy Winters.”
Behnke added, “This is an ongoing investigation. We want this person found.”
Anyone with information about this incident, who who would like to make a donation to Dustin’s vet bill is asked to call the HCHS at (423) 272-6538.