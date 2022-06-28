The first five years of life are known as the most critical period in child development. From birth to age 5, a child’s brain develops faster than any other time.
Experts confirm that patterns of learning established during these early years are closely linked to success later in life. That’s why the federal government created Head Start in 1965 to give at-risk young children, disadvantaged by poverty, a boost in learning – and in life.
Head Start preschool programs are offered in our eight-county region by the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA). This free program provides a comprehensive early childhood education to more than 1,000 children a year while also engaging the entire family.
We work with children, ages 3 and 4, from low-income families as well as those children with disabilities. Our high-quality education program helps give these young learners a chance at a better life by interrupting the association between poverty and child/family outcomes.
We focus on Kindergarten-readiness while also providing resources to benefit the entire family. This is part of our “wrap-around services” — we encourage families to tap into programs beyond Head Start, such as getting help paying rent or picking up a food boxes, so they can provide a more stable home for the children.
We also help with education, medical services, nutrition, and other support as families navigate life’s many challenges. By supporting the entire family, we give the children in our program the best beginning possible as they grow and learn during the preschool years, and we continue that help into their school years.
Head Start supports the education and engagement of children and families by building in family engagement, parental education and comprehensive services that support a healthy and growing family. We utilize a research-based curriculum in our classrooms and complete assessments throughout the year, with the goal of having children and families ready for Kindergarten when they leave our program.
Our results are encouraging! Studies show that children in Head Start have better social skills, impulse control and approaches to learning, while also decreasing any problem behaviors such as aggression and hyperactivity. Head Start children also are more likely to have significantly healthier body mass indexes (BMIs) by kindergarten entry.
In addition to offering a strong start to learning, Head Start also ensures the children receive healthy meals and appropriate medical and dental care. Did you know that baby teeth are particularly important to a child’s overall health and development? Some children lose their baby teeth too early. Ideally, children keep their baby teeth for around six years.
Baby teeth are space savers for permanent teeth, help children speak clearly, and given them the self-confidence they need to have good social experiences, among other things. Some of our Head Start children have never been to a dentist before. We teach them overall good hygiene so they can have the absolute best start to life.
Their families come to us from many avenues. Some families seek us out and apply for the Head Start program when their child turns 3. Others learn about us through referrals from local agencies with whom we have partnerships.
Many learn about us as result of our “no wrong door” policy — this means that regardless of how a family initially contacts UETHDA for help, we will try to connect them with every service/program available for which they are qualified. Head Start is built upon the understanding that the development of young children is deeply influenced by their family, their community, their physical and mental health, and their educational experiences.
Head Start recruiting in our region is now in full swing. We have Head Start classrooms in all eight counties of Upper East Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. We accept applications year-round. However, spots fill up fast.
Families can reach out for support or apply for the program on our website, www.uethda.org, or call us at 423-246-6180 to talk with one of our Family Engagement Specialists.