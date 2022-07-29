Volunteer High Schools student led Christian organization “First Priority Club” will host a Prayer Walk on campus on Saturday Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
The event is scheduled to coincide with the Tennessee Weekend of Prayer Over Students which is a statewide recognition that takes place on the first weekend of August each year.
Tennessee Weekend of Prayer Over Students was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2015, and signed into law by then Gov. Bill Haslam.
VHS senior Eliza Smith told the Review the Volunteer High School First Priority Club is a student-led organization working in ministry alongside hundreds of partnering clubs across the country to “see the hope of Christ in every student.”
“We were recently revived in 2021 for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year when our current leadership team as well as several newly graduated alum reached out to Area Director Haley Wherry,” Smith said. “All students are invited to join us for our weekly meetings on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 in the Chorus Room 601. Morning meetings have welcomed as many as 50 students with after school tailgates, Food Drive sponsorships, Faith Forums, Friendsgivings, and grad give-aways supplementing our regular programming.”
Smith added, “This year, we are looking to expand our outreach to include additional monthly social, service, and evangelical activities. Additional information and announcements can be accessed on our Instagram page, @falconfirstpriority.”
The Aug. 6 Prayer Walk will convene at the VHS flagpole near the main entrance where participants will advance in groups to various stations scattered around the exterior of the school.
Different student leaders will lead prayer at each station on a variety of topics.
“I feel led to pray for each student to know his/her worth and belonging in the fabric of our school,” Smith said. “It is my prayer that every student will find a home at Volunteer with each Falcon stepping up to ensure that no one feels alone so as to enable a sense of community to blossom within the school and surrounding area.”
