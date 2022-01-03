Students at Rogersville City School received an extended Christmas vacation this week thanks to a leak in the heating and cooling system, the origin of which hadn’t been detected as of Monday morning.
Monday was scheduled as a teachers-only day, with students returning Tuesday. The tentative plan is for the teacher-only day to be Wednesday, with students returning Thursday.
That Thursday return for students is contingent on the unknown source of the leak being detected and isolated.
RCS director Edwin Jarnagin told the Review Monday morning that American Leak and Detection Company from Knoxville would be on campus Monday utilizing a system that injects helium into water pipes. That system allows the company to detect the source of a leak within a few inches.
The RCS HVAC system uses water lines for heating and chilling. The system’s initial problems began last Monday, Dec. 27, when a leak was detected above a third grade classroom.
When that leak was fixed and the system restarted, another leak occurred last Wednesday in an adjacent third grade classroom.
“The water lines are above the old ceiling, and of course they’ve put a drop-ceiling in,” Jarnagin said. “We have to have a company come in and cut the old ceiling out before we can repair them. We had all that scheduled (last week). When we got that all hooked up, I guess because there’s more pressure, there was another leak.”
Due to the holiday the second classroom leak can’t be addressed until this week. One company will cut out the old ceiling Tuesday and another company will replace the lines Wednesday.
Meanwhile the Rogersville water commission had notified RCS the school probably has a water leak because they were using a lot more water. Trane, which maintains the RCS’s HVAC system determined that the leak was somewhere in the HCAV system, but they don’t know where.
“No one knows where it’s going,” Jarnagin said. “We’ve been over the whole school. On New Year’s Day (the owner of) J&F Mechanical came in himself and they tried to isolate it, and but still the leak in the HVAC system has not been located.”
J&F Mechanical is current installing three boilers at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, but they agreed to pull some workers off of that project to install new valves at RCS in hopes of isolating the leak.
“We hope it’s in a good place,” Jarnagin said. “What if it’s under the floor? We’ve been to every classroom and every unit twice. We just don’t know.”
Jarnagin added, “That whole (HVAC water line) loop affects third grade, fourth grade, three first-grade classrooms and the library. It’s not a lot of water (leaking) but the system can’t build up pressure.”
If the leak can be isolated Jarnagin has received permission from the fire marshal to use portable space heaters in classrooms until the HVAC system goes back online.
The plan as of Monday was for school to resume Thursday but that could change depending on leak detection, Jarnagin added.