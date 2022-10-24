An annual drag race fundraiser held at Cherokee Raceway Park last week in the name of former champion and animal lover MaKinna Smith raised more than $2,400 for the Hawkins County Humane Society.
MaKinna was a Junior Dragster track champion at Cherokee Raceway Park (CRP) and hoped to be a veterinarian someday.
Tragically the 16-year-old Jefferson County High School junior was killed Aug. 18, 2019, in a two-car accident on Highway 25E while on her way to work at the local Sonic drive-in.
MaKinna was the daughter of Todd and stepmother Kayla Smith; and Branda Melinn and stepfather T.J. Melinn.
On Saturday, Oct. 15 CRP hosted the 4th annual MaKinna Smith Memorial Race to benefit the HCHS.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke said this year’s memorial event was the largest ever. The Memorial Race raised $2,168 along with a large quantity of pet food.
One of the racers, Joey Greene, donated his winnings of $260 bringing the total up to $2,428. That’s an improvement over last year’s tally by more than $1,000
“After MaKinna passed away her Daddy wanted to give up racing, since it was the one thing they shared together,” Behnke said. “But, he knows MaKinna would want him to continue to race. He does that in her honor.”
Behnke added, “MaKinna was buried in her Championship Racing Jacket. Racing was a big part of her life, so it seemed fitting to take a piece of that with her. I’m sure she is proud of this memorial race and the good that is being done in her name. She sure touched the hearts of many.”
MaKinna had two pets, her dog Roxie Mae; and her cat Squirt, who she loved dearly. Her precious dog Roxie Mae passed away just two months earlier.
“I bet Roxie Mae was so happy to see MaKinna meet her up in heaven,” Behnke said. “Squirt the cat still spends time in MaKinna’s room. Each year the Cherokee Race Park will continue to hold this event to remember this beautiful girl. We are so grateful to all that participated in this event. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with the friends and family of MaKinna Smith.”