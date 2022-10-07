Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire in the Stanley Valley community Thursday night and not only saved the home, but also rescued a kitten and an adult cat from the residence.
Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Vaughan reported that a woman discovered the fire at a residence on Cold Springs Road, called 911, and made sure the elderly woman who lived there got out safely.
SVVFD Engine 19 and Utility 19 responded around 9:27 p.m. along with assisting VFDs from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville Fire, and Goshen Valley Fire.
“One group of firefighters went straight to where the fire was at in the back bedroom," Vaughan said. "A secondary group of firefighters who came in, their main job was to check every room. Even though they (witnesses) said everyone was out, we need to make sure."
Vaughan, "During that check of the house they were able to find the kitten, which was really a miracle because the kitten was black. It was very dark and smokey, and the kitten was around a hallway area. It had some Christmas lights that had melted to its fur, but we were able to cut all that out. The cat wasn’t hurt. It just got attached to its fur.”
An adult cat was located in its cage and removed from the home as well. Neither the pets nor the elderly homeowner were injured.
“She was very happy we found her cats, but also the grandkids were very excited because I think it was their kitten,” Vaughan said. “While we were working the fire, they’re like, have you seen our cats. I’m glad we were able to actually find them and return them safely to the kids.”
The first firefighters on the scene reported that the fire was in the side bedroom.
The fire was contained without incident and everyone was evacuated from the residence without issue.
Vaughan said the home suffered some damage and wasn't habitable Thursday night. But, he said he believes it can be repaired.
“It was due to the quick response of all the agencies involved that we were able to perform an offensive attack and keep the fire in the area it started,” Vaughan said. “There is damage. Fire went to the attic, but there’s still four walls, and there’s still a roof on top. I’ve seen a lot worse that were built back, so it should be lived in again.”
Assisting agencies included the Carters Valley, Goshen Valley, and Surgoinsville VFDs, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Hawkins County E-911, Holston Electric, and the American Red Cross responded to provide assistance ot the family.