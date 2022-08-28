We finally made it. The Upper East Tennessee “Go-Tell” Crusade starts Sunday at Cherokee High School at 7 p.m.
The Crusade begins Sunday, Aug. 28 and goes through Wednesday Aug. 31. At 6 pm each night a different group will be honored. A meal will be provided in Cherokee’s High School Cafeteria. Sunday will be Teachers and Faculty night.
Monday will be for 1st Responders. Tuesday will be for Veterans. Then Wednesday is a “Pizza Blast” for youth which will be at the stadium.
Those involved are greatly excited about it. Planning a crusade has taken a massive amount of work and a large number of pastors, lay-men and women that have spent a great number of hours preparing the stage to make it a reality.
To our knowledge, it will be the first time a Billy Graham type Crusade involving the churches of our county has happened. There is a certain amount of apprehension as the work is done and now it’s totally in the hands of God. Will people respond? Teams of people from 25 different churches have participated to make it happen.
I remember all the work “Expecting God’s Help” under the leadership of Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark Dewitte, did in early 2012 to create two prayer rallies, one at Cherokee High School Gym and the other at Volunteer. The question was would anyone show up? Both gyms filled with people in January and March respectively to pray for the “drug crisis” and for “revival”.
Then in November, a regional group called “Stand in the Gap” organized 7 regional prayer walks in November. I remember the massive effort to invite people to join in that effort and I remember the feeling going to bed that Saturday night wondering, will anyone come? Sunday 5,000 met at First Baptist Church, who prayer walked to the Rogersville City Park where prayer again was held for the “drug crisis” and for “revival”. We offer thanks to Alice Snodgrass and her local Stand in the Gap team.
The primary prayers were for the drug crisis and revival. Within that first year, 18 drug recovery groups started, an anti-drug coalition, and a drug court. Groups started praying regularly at county schools and a large bi-weekly men’s prayer breakfast at Price Public. A weekly community prayer meeting started meeting Mondays at Marketplace across from The Shepherd’s Center. Insiders have watched as we see God work in Hawkins County.
Then we begin to see the revival efforts explode in East Tennessee. In 2018, there were 4 very significant moves of God in our region within 30 days of each other. Three of those were in Johnson City, Bristol, and Greeneville. The other was just across the state line in Paris Kentucky where the 2nd Great Awakening occurred.
2019 was very significant. In Nashville 400 churches joined an effort to pray and fast for our state and for revival for 30 days. In April, Hamblen County held the Lakeway “Go-Tell” Crusade and June 9th, Kingsport and Rogersville held Pentecost multi-church prayer and revival efforts with a significant number of people attending the Rogersville City Park and filled the J Fred Stadium in Kingsport.
Following that also a tent revival took place west of Rogersville that drew crowds filling a 1,500 seat tent for 14 weeks seeing 500 come to Christ and in August, Kingsport held its largest prayer walk ever. It seemed God was on the move.
Roll over to 2020 and the Awaken Tennessee effort to see Prayer and Fasting extend to the entire state. Over 1,000 churches participated, 220 of which were in East Tennessee. Several churches in Hawkins County participated and a kickoff was held at East Rogersville Baptist Church. A very significant 30 day move of God broke out unexpectedly that made national news, involving a number of local churches and drew people here from a number of other states.
Even to a casual observer, it is obvious the result of massive prayer efforts are revival efforts. It is almost like each opportunity God gave us here in East Tennessee is dependent on the preceding opportunity. Then as we look nationally or regionally, one might also observe that God seems to be more active in Hawkins County than anywhere else regionally right now.
We might ask the question, what is God doing? This writer believes, he is simply answering the prayers of many people who desperately have asked for revival.
What God does next depends on how we handle this opportunity he is giving us with the “Go-Tell” Crusade, but this writer believes “we ain’t seen nothing yet” compared to what God wants to do to satisfy the “hunger” of his intercessors in East Tennessee.