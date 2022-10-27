Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run again for alderman because there are changes that I would like to see happen in the City of Church Hill. The city needs to have a vision for ongoing improvement and growth. I feel that I can bring ideas that will do this.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Throughout high school and college, I had various jobs working in a grocery store, in road construction, at the Kingsport Foundry, and in the coal mines in order to have money to support myself during high school and college. I am a proud graduate of the Hawkins County School System. I attended Church Hill High School graduating in 1973, and then attended Virginia Tech on a football scholarship. I earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from Virginia Tech with an education focus. I furthered my education by earning a master’s degree from Union College, and then added 45 hours above that to receive my administrative endorsement. After my college graduation, I returned to Church Hill and was employed by the Hawkins County school system. I began my teaching career at Church Hill High School teaching drafting and eighth grade shop. When Volunteer High School opened, I moved to the vocational school to teach graphic arts. After receiving an offer from Sullivan County Schools, I moved to Sullivan Central High School to teach graphic arts and later moved into administration where I was an assistant principal for eighteen years until my retirement in 2011. I am proud to say that I spent 32 years in education, twelve in Hawkins County and twenty in the Sullivan County school system. I am proud to serve on the Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City of Church Hill from 1994-2001 and then again from 2018 to the present. I have also served as a Hawkins County Commissioner for four years.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My number one goal as an alderman is to hire a City Manager. Church Hill needs a full-time City Manager to run the day-to-day operations of this city. With a multi-million-dollar budget, the city does not need a part time person to run it. This is the reason I introduced a resolution to change it. It was voted down 4-3. The ELECTED aldermen need to have more input into all aspects of how the city is run, especially the budget. Another important goal that I have is taking care of our city employees and updating the city’s equipment that is being used. We are setting with over 11 MILLION DOLLARS in the bank and a lot of our equipment that is being used is in dire need of being replaced.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am an experienced leader who brings honesty and integrity as an alderman. I am not a “yes man”. I evaluate situations and make my own sound judgements as to what is best for the residents of Church Hill. It is the citizens of Church Hill who have elected me, and I feel it my responsibility to serve them with their best interests in mind.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My goal as alderman is to work for YOU as the residents of Church Hill, not just a select few. I am always willing to help resolve any issues that residents bring to my attention, if I can do so. I would appreciate your support and your vote for alderman in the upcoming election.