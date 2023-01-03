The Rogersville City School Board of Education approved its revised 5-Year Plan during its regular monthly meeting held Dec. 13.
The RCS mission is “To provide a learning community that challenges ALL students to realize their greatest potential.”
RCS Vision
The Rogersville City School District produces a student-centered, academically-enriched program and collaborates with families and the local community to challenge learners and promote excellence for all.
RCS Beliefs
All students can learn, and all students have individual learning styles and rates of progression.
All students have individual intellectual, emotional, physical, and social needs.
Family and community stakeholder support is vital for all students and should be encouraged.
A child’s education is the joint responsibility of the school, the family, and the community.
All members of the school community should display a positive, respectful, and caring attitude.
Quality instruction is vital for optimal student achievement.
Every student has the right to learn, and every teacher has the right to teach in a safe environment without disruptions and distractions.
Various types of assessments provide a broad view of students’ individual progress.
Various methods of internal and external communication, including electronic, written, and verbal, must be utilized to effectively maintain dialogue with parents, students, staff and the local community.
The academic needs of our students are constantly changing; and as educators, we must continually search for and implement proven, innovative methods to effectively educate all students to the highest degree possible.
Data driven and shared decision-making should be a norm for the school system.
A child’s physical and mental health directly impacts his/her ability to learn.
Technology is a vital component of instruction that gives students a competitive edge.
Goal 1
Ensure academic excellence for all students. (Standards, Assessment, & Accountability; Early Foundations & Literacy; All Means All; Educator Support; District Empowerment)
Objective 1: Provide a rigorous and relevant curriculum aligned with Tennessee state standards in all content areas for all our Pre-K through 8 students.
Strategies:
• Utilize Tennessee Early Learning Standards to support high-quality instructional practices and student transitions for our youngest learners. (TDOE Strategic Plan: Invest in a proven, coherent, statewide literacy program that includes high quality materials, implementation coaching, and shared diagnostics for data review.)
• Integrate literacy standards by exposure to content-rich, non-fiction text and frequent practice of using evidence from text in reading, writing, and oral assignments.
• Assess alignment of curriculum, quality of materials, and instructional practices with grade-level standards. (TDOE Strategic Plan: Invest in high-quality materials, a tool for standards alignment training, and implementation support to districts.)
• Integrate math standards, focusing on conceptual understanding and a high degree of procedural skill, fluency, and application to real world situations.
• Integrate writing instruction across all content areas that utilizes strategies and practices evident of an analytical response to text.
• Blend technology with outstanding instruction to promote content knowledge across the curriculum.
• Provide structured early grades curriculum which focuses on gap closure and sub-group achievement.
• Provide a TN State Standards driven curriculum which is cohesive and appropriately paced.
Objective 2: Engage in meaningful, high-quality professional development that meets the needs of each teacher and para-professional and promotes student achievement.
Strategies:
• Monitor on-going implementation of student growth portfolios, adapting support and feedback, as necessary.
• Participate in TDOE initial and follow-up standards trainings in all content areas. (TDOE Strategic Plan: This includes a strong understanding of the state standards, the use of high-quality instructional materials, and best practices for implementation.)
• Utilize TEAM evaluation system to identify strengths and weaknesses in teaching practice and provide valuable feedback.
• Address job-embedded, research-based PD needs of individual staff members, as identified by teacher evaluation, state assessment results, and teacher survey.
• Provide PD that facilitates collaboration, coaching, and feedback.
• Use Literacy and Math coaches to share strategies, model effective teaching, and provide individual and whole-group professional development, including appropriate use of RTI data.
• Provide PD integrated into the workday. (Examples: Staff working with instructional coaches and administration to plan and execute lessons, analyze student test scores, discuss ways to change instruction to enhance student achievement, and share important resources.)
• Provide a teacher mentoring program for new instructional staff.
• Utilize the talents of staff in-house to provide quality PD, where appropriate.
• Provide PD on best practices on all forms of student assessment.
• Provide PD on RTI2-B that includes climate, attendance, anti-bullying, and behavioral supports.
• Provide PD on instructionally appropriate IEPs and 504s, differentiation, appropriate accommodations, intense reading and math interventions, and behavior interventions.
• Provide PD that supports teacher learning of the current TN State Standards and raise expectations for student learning at all grade levels.
Objective 3: Improve achievement and gap closure as measured by student performance scores.
Strategies:
• Collect and analyze data (TVAAS, AIMSWeb, attendance, classroom reports, etc.) to identify patterns, pose hypotheses, design action steps, define evaluation criteria, drive decisions about practice and commit to results regularly throughout the year.
• Utilize updated AIMSWeb program (online).
• Utilize TCAP Assessment Blueprints and TCAP Practice Assessments available through Livebinder-Assessment Development.
• Address teaching and learning needs related to academic challenges of low-achieving students; target specific academic deficits of students using disaggregated results from the needs assessment process.
• Continue conducting individual data meetings with teachers to review achievement and growth of his/her students when it becomes available.
• Through differentiation and effective teaching, promote gap closure for each subgroup (students from major race/ethnic groups, economically disadvantaged students, children with disabilities, students with limited English proficiency) on state assessments. (Current focus: 3-5 ELA ED and SWD; 6-8 Math ED and SWD)
• Increase percentage of special needs students who are included in Tier I academic classes in the general education setting with support from special education teachers and/or assistants per their IEPs.
• Provide academic interventions and other focused supplemental supports to close gaps in reading and mathematics (RTI2 – Tiers 1, 2, and 3).
• Provide research-based, high-quality professional development at the school site for administrators, teachers and other instructional staff to improve achievement and narrow gaps.
• Promote effective parental involvement in the planning, implementing, and evaluating of district improvement activities for all students, including monitoring at least weekly of student grades through the Skyward student management system.
• Create spreadsheets of each student’s past and current test scores (AIMSweb, TNReady, TVAAS, and other assessments) to share at professional learning community (PLC) meetings and promote student achievement.
• Promote student ownership of learning through data review and goal setting by conducting individual meetings with students.
• Provide after-school tutoring for students in need of academic support.
• Improve attendance of teachers and students through data, communication, and incentives.
• Address chronic absenteeism by using all supports available.
• Create learning environments that promote collaboration, communication, life skills, and critical thinking in all classrooms from PreK-8.
• Implement a Multi-Tiered Support System for all students.
• Provide access to multiple resources for teachers regarding data and assessment preparation (TVAAS, Livebinder, TDOE, Excel documents, Standards Analysis, Item Response Summaries, scores, ISR, Data Breakdowns, etc.).
• Promote teacher use of data to validate decision making and resource requests for instructional practices.
Objective 4: Provide academic and non-academic supports for all students. (TDOE Strategic Plan: Whole Child)
• Quickly and appropriately respond to students in-need by utilizing all resources available.
• Provide character and citizenship education program as developed by the state.
Goal 2
Provide an exceptional supervisory, administrative, instructional, and support staff. (TDOE Strategic Plan: Educators)
Objective 1: Recruit and maintain world-class certified and classified personnel.
Strategies
• Utilize Human Capital Data Report to understand historical trends in recruitment, retention, and effective teaching gaps.
• Use data to forecast annual teacher and leader shortage needs over the next several years, looking at annual turnover, anticipated retirements, strategic staffing needs, and hard-to-staff positions.
• Use the Tennessee Educator Survey and Human Capital Data Report to examine the implementation of the evaluation system to ensure that it provides accurate and reliable information.
• Develop a strategic compensation plan that recognizes excellence and meets state directives.
• Celebrate and recognize employee success.
• Partner with local colleges and universities in recruitment.
• Provide and promote active participation in job-specific professional development.
• Implement a teacher mentoring program for new instructional staff and assess its success both formatively and summatively.
• Develop a pool of potential administrators/supervisors from existing staff.
• Evaluate the workload of each department to ensure adequate staffing
• Use the Professional Learning Rubric to monitor and evaluate the quality and impact of professional learning on educator effectiveness and student outcomes.
• Continue incentive plan for perfect attendance for teachers.
Objective 2: Provide a competitive benefits package to all eligible employees.
Strategies
• Analyze local, regional, and state trends in employee benefits.
• Implement increased benefits as budget allows.
• Meet the relevant provisions of the Affordable Health Care Act.
Goal 3
Provide safe, secure, well-maintained facilities and infrastructure that enhance teaching and learning.
Objective 1: Evaluate security needs through observation, drill, and safety team meetings.
Strategies
• Partner with police and fire departments to assist with all security drills and provide continuous feedback.
• Maintain surveillance in all campus areas.
• PD for Safety Resource Officer (SRO).
• Explore increased utilization of emergency notification system.
• Continuously update emergency response plan.
• Mobilize safety evacuation team to implement plan to assist the disabled in emergencies.
• Continue usage of Raptor, visitor tracking system.
• Adopt basic structures to support quality teaching and learning (school calendar, schedule, use of certified and classified personnel, RTI2, and RTI2-B.
Objective 2: Prioritize capital needs.
Strategies
• Continuously identify necessary short- and long-term improvements with Maintenance Director and set timeline for completion of all projects.
• Replace roofs on a cyclical basis.
• Develop a painting schedule.
• Monitor Chiller for repairs or replacement
• Replace hot water recirculation pump and faucets in 3rd/4th grade wing.
• Keep trees trimmed around building perimeter and parking areas to ensure safety.
• Add gutters to outside storage facility (annex).
• Upgrade, repair, and maintain old gym area.
• Repair gutters on the 1920’s building
Objective 3: Provide state-of-the-art technology and resources.
Strategies
• Evaluate overall bandwidth usage regularly.
• Evaluate broadband providers regularly for cost savings and additional services.
• Evaluate latest trends regarding electronic devices and their effectiveness in the classroom.
• Maintain/replace Dell laptops in grades 4-8 on a cyclical basis, as needed.
• Maintain/replace servers and network infrastructure on a cyclical basis, as needed.
• Maintain/replace iPads K-3 on a cyclical basis, as needed.
• Evaluate home bandwidth availability for students to determine the feasibility of taking home assigned devices.
• Continue to explore/incorporate blended learning through a team approach, identifying technological needs and trends.
• Support STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) as a class in the related arts rotation.
• Strengthen the role of STEM Teacher/Technology Coach through supports and resources promoting technology integration in classrooms and teacher knowledge, utilization, and expertise.
Goal 4
Ensure fiscal stability and responsibility.
Objective 1: Leverage the state’s Coordinated Spending Guide along with supports from other programs to develop a budget aligned with district/school priorities.
Strategies
• Use a cross-developmental team approach to audit program-level budgeting to ensure opportunities for efficiencies are identified.
• Monitor spending at the district/school level for continued alignment to priorities.
• Work with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to address deficits in funding in order to maintain quality of personnel and programs.
Objective 2: Evaluate tuition rate plan.
Strategies
• Conduct annual review.
• Explore payment options through technology.