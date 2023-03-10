The Hawkins County 4-H Digital Poster Contest featured 187 participants who encouraged to use a digital platform of their choice to create a digital version of a 4-H promotion poster.
Students then emailed their entries for submission. Some schools worked on these posters during their classroom projects. All participants received a white, red, or blue award.
The top three digital poster finalists were submitted to the Eastern Region 4-H Digital Poster Contest and all 3 qualified for the State Contest.
The three posters that were submitted belonged to: Matthew Dixon (RCS), Emma Bailey (CHIS), and Madelynn Banks (RCS).
There were a few other posters that received an Honorable Mention Award within the county contest and those belonged to: Maggie Snapp, Shelbie Webb, Kelsey Davis, Fisher Webb, Kalani Tripp, Eli Boyd, Laney Bradley, Christopher Seals, and Bailey Bledsoe.
The following students entered the contest.
Hawkins Elementary: Maggie Webb and Gentry Gilliam.
Cedar View Christian School: Maggie Snapp.
Mount Carmel Elementary: Kayson Kinder and Natalie Jennings.
Church Hill Intermediate School: Emma Christian, Ryder Jones, Laila Wallace, Elijah Kochemba, Anderson Ellis, Bentley Housewright, Quinton Simpson, Dalton Taylor, Cassandra Edwards, Isaac Bradshaw, Lillie Whisnant, Mason Rines, Katelynn Chadwell, Clay Linkous, Dannie Guinn, Emma Bailey, Grace Alanis, Alycia Sanders, Connor Begley, Zoe Crawford, Daisy Cress, Connor Erazmus, Lena Schuelke, Liam Light, Howie Jones, Paylan Boggs, Murillo Romero, Maci Williams, Nikolaos Palmer, and Makenzie Ward.
Carters Valley Elementary: Raiden Wallace, Nathan Garrett, Dakota Carpenter, and Gavin Hensley.
Church Hill Elementary: Carson Adams.
Surgoinsville Middle: Makena Dalton, Rylee Dmitriev, and Taylor Barton.
Honor Club: Hunter Webb, Jackson Overbay, Elijah Housewright, Kelsey Davis, Jase Overbay, and Fisher Webb.
Rogersville Middle: Shelbie Webb.
Surgoinsville Elementary: Dalton Collier.
St. Clair Elementary: Yamato Wallace, Braden Sexton, Kenneth Dyer, and Nicolas Gonzalez.
Rogersville City School: Gavin Gray, Ashley Nelson, Greer Banks, Zackariah Daniel, Addie Lawson, Tucker Ellis, Willa Kay Cope, Olivia Hutchinson, Avah Toney, Benjamin, Goodwin, Layla Cook, Kinley Elkins, Brooke Nelson, Brock Crisp, Ethan Jones, John Self, Ethan Reed, Claira Allen, Zachary Andies, Mason Davis, Milan McAnally, Eli Sergent, Elaina Scalf, Kalitza Garcia, Shyanne Johnson, Kathryn Lin, Raphaella Vilchez, Kalani Tripp, Matthew Dixon, Eli Boyd, David Tackett, Noah Adams, Chase Roberts, Makenna Rainey, Ella Taylor, Logan Hopkins, Kaden Sivert, Olivia Sacharnoski, Caylan Spears, River Catron, Zoey White, Paisley Lawson, Abigail Mendieta, Addison Jones, Knox Matthews, Kierra Benbrook, Jordan Farmer, Rylan Helton, Bella Johnson, Ethan Reed, Kylie Hooker, Easton Goins, Cameron Seals, Lea Cooley, Alma Baumbach, Shane Farmer, Layton Ball, Hunter Brown, Bryan Salinas, Ryder Emmett, Clara McLain, Tyler Drinnon, Jude Johnson, Charlee Arnott, Kyrah Pope, Mariah Pelletier, Passion Bradley, Trista Creel, Kyle Martin, Carly Rice, Hudson Hayes, Elizabeth Coward, Kevin Hopkins, Noah Byington, Porter Owen, Landree Helton, Mark Mendieta, Libby White, Maylee Looney, Destiny Kinsler, Trinity Bernard, Rylee Manis, Callie-Ann Parsons, Emma Dixon, Ezekiel Daniel, Reese Floyd, Sawyer Singleton, Josh Dockery, Jaylen Hottle, Jordan Blair, Laney Bradley, Ava Gibson, Molly Yarber, Addilyn Rutledge, John Horner, Kaden Johnson, Connor Bolinger, Dylan Murphy, Riley Newman, Darryll Price, Benson Willis, Christopher Seals, Gage Singleton, Jeremy Begley, Caroline Hicks, Eryn Lacy, Mason Stewart, Conner Lyons, Zander Harris, Mac Phillips, Bailey Bledsoe, Lilla Harrell, Jayden Miller, Chloe Hopkins, Avery Carmack, Madelynn Banks, Paidon Creel, Brayden Brown, Charlie Ringley, Makakai Shanks, Gaige Brock, Evan Laster, Zoey Bowman, Noah Lawson, Dienarra Mancucci, Izabella Hunley, Chloe Pearson, Izzy Carney, Teegan Leroy, and Carrie Ruth Lawson.