The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) received a grant of $135,000 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for increased alcohol compliance operations across Tennessee.
The grant requires additional operations in communities that have a higher concentration of alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
Agents will use the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), operated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS), to identify problem areas.
Chief Law Enforcement Officer Bond Tubbs, a 33-year veteran of the TABC, is pleased to receive additional funds for increased enforcement counter-measures in light of recent trends.
According to the TDOSHS website, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased 15% in 2021 over the previous year from 261 to 300;, and alcohol related serious injury crashes increased 15% in 2021 over the previous year, from 576 to 665.
“Preventing state licensees from selling alcohol to minors is our highest priority. This grant will fund more compliance checks. We are thankful for our partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and look forward to making our roads safer,” said Chief Tubbs.
The grant cycle will run from October 2022 through September 2023. The TABC conducts minor compliance operations across the state and performs high visibility enforcement operations at heavily attended events.