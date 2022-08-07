In the previous two articles we discussed the necessity of receiving the matter of how life got here on earth, by faith— either by evolution or by creation.
We also discussed that God is the giver of life and in Him we live and move and have our being (Acts 17:28-29).
I said then that my choice is to believe the Bible because it has a promise of heaven after this life ends and the theory of man in this world has no reward for the labors of this life after it ends. To me that is simple logic! So, with that in mind let’s notice some Bible verses that point to “how” the writers of the Bible along with God viewed abortion in their everyday life and communication.
The human mouth is prone to speak what the heart truly feels. Paul stated it this way in 1 Timothy 1:5: “Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned.” Furthermore, when we listen without filters, we truly learn what someone else is expressing from the heart—that folks is empathy!
In Hoses 9:14 we find Hosea describing divine judgment on the house of Israel and Ephraim in terms of “a miscarrying womb.” Their future was to be one of unworthiness’ in the sight of God and man! This reminds me of the wisdom found in Deuteronomy 27:25; “Cursed be he that taketh reward to slay an innocent person.
And all the people shall say, Amen.” Folks, woe to any people or person or nation when they depart from God and He is no longer with them. Please note the truth taught in Hosea 9:14—their wickedness will not go unpunished! Just in case someone might argue well this is in the Old Testament and applied to the Israelites think about the principle of marriage divorce and remarriage that was established by God in the union of Adam and Eve.
It was in the Old Testament long before the Israelites and it hasn’t changed in the mind of God (Matthew 19:6-8). Neither has the principle of abortion! And, God has used the term “miscarriage” as a pronouncement of judgment.
In Job 3:16 we find Job speaking from the heart in his grief. He uses the word miscarriage/abortion to express his seemly unbearable heartache and misery. In Luke 23: beginning with verse 21 we have Luke’s account of the crucifixion of Christ. In this account we have the wisdom of Jesus being expressed concerning the near future (verses 28-30). The suffering of Jesus was about to end, but the suffering brought on by sinfulness in this world will continue and be grievous.
Jesus uses the term “wombs that never bare” to illustrate His understanding. Note: even though the good judgment of Jesus allows for consideration of a person under a hardship the term “weep for yourselves” is not authorizing abortion at a person’s personal desire.
In Psalms 29 we hear David calling on everyone to praise God giving Him all credit for glory and strength. The voice of God is mighty even to the point of causing animals to give birth when it thunders (v 9).
Note: once again just because something might be natural does not mean we have the right to make our own decision on how is best to handle it. Paul addresses this very appropriately in 1 Corinthians 6:12-15 as he instructs on the subject of purity in the Christian life. Several things are lawful according to their natural use, but may not be profitable to the Christian.
Things such as “sex” is natural but, it is only profitable in the “marriage bed” (Hebrews 13:4). And the voice of man in the matter of abortion is not the answer. God’s voice is the answer! Period!
As we bring our lessons on abortion to a conclusion let’s hear how Paul said it. In 1 Corinthians 15:1-11 we find Paul referring to his calling to preach the gospel as being “one born out of due time.” His heartfelt feeling is that he is not worthy as was the original apostles and least of all the apostles, but nevertheless an apostle with the gospel to preach.
In light of the abnormal circumstances of his birth into apostleship his attitude and goal were to glorify God and function in His strength. It seems to me that there is a lesson herein for you and me today! Read the story of Saul/Paul and his conversion in Acts 9:1-18 and then make your decision.