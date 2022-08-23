As summer exits the stage, cooler winds follow. You’ll certainly note the change if there are issues with weather stripping or insulation in your home.
These leaks do more than create discomfort — they can cost you big bucks over the course of a frigid winter. It’s best to identify and correct these things in the fall before the problem worsens.
DOORS
Some drafts might not be particularly noticeable, because autumn temperatures haven’t fallen much. So walk from window to window and door to door with a lit candle.
Place the flame around their edges to see if it flickers. You may have to call a professional inspector to get to the hardest-to-find places where cold air might eventually pour in. They’ll pay close attention to attic access points and fireplace dampers. Depending on how large the gap is, you may be able to use foam tape or weather stripping as a corrective measure.
New sweeps seal gaps between the bottom of the door and your threshold. Weighted socks (or “door snakes”) can also block smaller points of entry.
WINDOWS
As much as 10% of total air leakage may be attributed to gaps around home windows, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Smaller leaks can be addressed with caulking, which is both highly effective and inexpensive. Window film can also be put in place to seal drafts.
Simply heat the film with an every-day hair dryer. Professional repairmen or knowledgeable employees at your hometown hardware store may have additional tips.
If these patch jobs don’t work, you may need new windows. In that case, look for replacements that have higher Energy Star ratings in order to lower your monthly costs.
INSULATION
The recommended level of insulation for most attics is 10-14 inches, depending on the type used.
Fall is the time to evaluate your needs before it’s tested by ice and snowy conditions. Be sure that insulation has a proper ventilation path to your home’s exterior, and that gable vents, soffits or ridges haven’t become blocked since that can create a moisture problem. Make sure any new insulation isn’t placed around old writing.
Batt or blown-in insulation can prevent the necessary dissipation of heat in conductors from long ago, creating a fire risk.