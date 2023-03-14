Unfortunately, the need to take in these pets has never been greater.
More than 6 million strays will arrive in U.S. shelters on any given year, according to the ASPCA. There’s something you can do to help.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
It’s impossible to know how many stray cats and dogs live in America, though estimates have played the numbers as high as 70 million. A fertile cat can quickly add to those numbers, producing two letters per year with as many as six kittens. Dogs, on the other hand may produce a litter with up to half a dozen puppies per year when fertile. This overpopulation can be addressed by spaying and neutering pets, a process that’s handled either by owners or through the shelter where strays arrive.
AT THE SHELTER
Those in shelters are almost evenly divided between dogs and cats. Thankfully, the number of those being euthanized as been declining more recently. The ASPCA reports that shelter adoptions are playing a big role in those improving figures. Tags and technological improvements like microchipping have also reunited more runaways to their rightful owners. More than 800,000 animals are being taken home annually, most of which are dogs. Some 4 million animals are adopted each year, with those numbers again being evenly divided between cats and dogs.
THE COSTS
Adopting a pet usually costs less than purchasing a cat or dog from a breeder, according to the Human Society of the United States. Adoption prices also usually cover critical services like initial vaccinations, spaying or neutering and sometimes even microchipping. There may be associated discounts for adopted animals with pet trainers and at local pet stores. In some cities, there are also additional municipal subsidies. Adopted pets are often house trained too, saving both time and money. Once you’ve taken your new furry friend home, Petfinder reports that every-day costs will be $500 or more annually.
A BIGGER PICTURE
Shelters play an important role in getting innocent animals off the streets, where they may continue creating more homeless animals, become injured, or die of illness or hunger. When you adopt a pet, you’re actually helping more than one animal. You’re making room for another cat or dog who may be homeless, while also providing critical financial support for the shelter’s important efforts.