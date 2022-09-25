Bucks in river

Bucks in a river. Their long thin legs give them great speed and agility. They are ruminants and feed hastily on vegetation usually at dusk and dawn, then return to cover where they regurgitate their food to more properly chew the cud in hidden safety.

 Steve Roark

The white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is probably the favorite game species in our area, and spotting one always gives me a small touch of “wildness”.

Trending Recipe Videos