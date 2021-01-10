The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table invites the public to the next meeting on Jan. 18, 2021 - 7 PM. The program will feature Judkin Browning "The Peninsula Campaign and the Seven Days Battle" with an Intro by Andy Slap.
The meeting will be held at the Little Theater, Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN. Entrance to the Renaissance Center can still only be through the back door. Exit at any door after the program ends. We are looking for 50 attendees sitting in the main seating area of the theater (50 maximum allowed on the main floor) and an overflow of attendees sitting in the balcony; so, come one, come all. We expect a large crowd now that the TN government has relaxed room limitations because of coronavirus). (Be excited about getting back to a more normal sitting arrangement. Still, all should wear face masks to protect Others and Themselves; and, social seating distancing required). Temperature check and every other row of seats will be taped off in the theater.