Having taken on Hawkins County’s spay and neuter issue as their year-long project, Rogersville Middle School’s Beta Club is hoping to earn recognition and a trip to the National Convention in June.
Rogersville Middle School Beta club sponsor Brandy McCracken has a group of very forward thinking students this year.
They are attending the National Beta Club Convention in June with a presentation to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society.
They will be competing in hopes of earning a place in the finals in Nashville.
Their project has a primary interest to raise money for Hawkins County Humane Society to help with spays and neuters. The project involves detailing the necessary steps to take along the way, from the idea of the project itself into costs, profits and strategies.
The National Beta Club is the largest non-profit educational youth organization in America. Its goal is to promote the ideas of academic achievement, character, service and leadership for elementary and middle school students. Students are taught the value of helping the community through service projects which the students themselves choose.
Shelter Overcrowding
This year McCrackens’ 8th grade students have chosen The Hawkins County Humane Society for their convention project. The students all happen to be animal lovers. Working together, the team of 6 students learned to communicate to move ideas forward in a logical, efficient order.
First, the needs of The Humane Society were identified. Next, the students narrowed the needs down and chose spay and neuters to support as the main goal. Overcrowding is Hawkins County Humane Society’s biggest problem according to Sandy Behnke, the shelter director.
The group worked on a poster board to create a draft for the final project to create revenue. Calendars featuring pictures of some animals ready for adoption would next be printed and sold. The pictures will be professional quality and will be donated to The Hawkins County Humane Society so the students can use them at no cost.
But in order to maximize cost efficiency the students came up with another idea. If they could sell ads on the calendar they could use that money to print and bind them maximizing profit donations to 100% for The Humane Society. That idea is still in the works.
In Honor Of Angel
The Angel Project is the students’ chosen project title, named after a student of McCracken’s last year who passed away unexpectedly.
Angel loved animals, especially cats. It was in her honor the project was born. The goal to raise money for the shelter spays and neuters will also diversify into a separate fundraiser in Spring with a supply drive collection of pet foods in remembrance of Angel along with a volunteer day.
In order to be in The Beta club students must volunteer for 5 hours helping the community in some way.
By first volunteering, student William Ely discovered his desire to do the project for the Hawkins County Humane Society. He spent most of his time walking dogs with other volunteers and he saw first hand the needs.
“I wanted to do this because I like animals,” William said. “I have 2 pets, a dog and a cat. The dog is an outside dog and my cat and I spend a lot of time indoors. I love my dog but I adore my cat. One time I visited the animal shelter to take a dog for a walk and all the animals seemed nice. If we didn’t already have 2 animals we might have gotten another one there.”
Kelly McClain is another eighth grade student working on the Angel project. He likes animals and just enjoys spending time with them. His brother had a beloved cat that passed away.
Kelly told the Review, “Animals have helped my family for a lot of reasons. One, my brothers’ cat died and we got a new one from the shelter and it helped him so much. We have 6 pets at home now.”
Jordyn Cantrell, was in favor of helping the humane society because, “I like animals, mostly reptiles, but I have two guini pigs and a husky dog.”
Student Leah Mowell tells the Review, “I have a dog named Blue. Animals have a special place in my heart. I’ve grown up with dogs. My whole life I want to make people as happy as my dog makes me.”
Rogersville Middle School Beta Club will be competing against 30 groups in hopes of placing there to go on to the finals in Nashville. Once in Nashville a new project must be presented. Ms. McCracken’s students have already decided on a final project to benefit Issiah House. Isaiah House provides support for children awaiting placement.