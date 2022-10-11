RMS Beta Club

From left to right are Ms. McCracken, Kelly McLain, Luke Burton, William Ely, Jordyn Cantrell, Leah Mowell, Mrs. Tammy Camper, & Mrs. Heidi Day.

Having taken on Hawkins County’s spay and neuter issue as their year-long project, Rogersville Middle School’s Beta Club is hoping to earn recognition and a trip to the National Convention in June.

Trending Recipe Videos