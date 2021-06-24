Got any historic photos of life along the Holston River lying in your attic somewhere?
If so, a Hawkins County group planning a Holston River history exhibit would love to see them.
“The Holston River stretches all the way from one end of Hawkins County to the other,” Bill Kornrich, who is the project manager, told the Review. “That’s why we have named the project ‘The Holston: It’s Your River, Hawkins County.’”
As the Review previously reported, official plans are starting to come together for the planned Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum (SAAM), which will be located in the basement of the current Surgoinsville Library. One of the main attractions in the museum is set to be this thorough exhibit on life along the Holston River through the years.
Though much of the local exhibit is already in the works, the designers still need more old photos to complete it.
The group already has many photos of wildlife, kayaking, and scenic views, but they need photos of historic events such as ferries across the river, logging, produce being transported to Knoxville on the river, or baptisms in the river.
Creating a design
The local exhibit is being created by a subcommittee of seven members from CARE NET CCC, which stands for Care Northeast Tennessee Community Conservation Committee. This is an organization focused on “protecting, preserving and enjoying nature and the environment in East Tennessee,” and they are a branch of the Sierra Club.
The project came about after the group received a $2,500 grant from Humanities Tennessee to create a local history exhibit.
“Since Care NET is interested in clean air and clean water, this seemed like the most natural topic in the world,” Kornrich said. “It is really an extension of the work we are already doing by trying to clean up litter from the river.”
It’s Your River, Hawkins County
The exhibit will consist of six, 7x3 ft. self-standing panels along with a large map that will show the way the Holston River flows through the county and all of its small offshoots and creeks.
The aforementioned small group is creating all of the display’s text after months of historical research. They have also already gathered many old photographs, newspaper articles and letters. Some of the photos used in the exhibit will be from the Review’s own Randy Ball.
One particularly interesting piece of information the group found was a graphic from a 1930s edition of the Review which shows the parts of Hawkins County that were to be covered by Cherokee Lake once the Tennessee Valley Authority dammed a portion of the Holston River.
They also pulled information from a Review fishing column which ran for decades.
Kornrich noted that this was particularly interesting because fishermen now are advised by the Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation to consume only one fish per month or, in some cases, no fish due to potential Mercury contamination.
The group has also documented the ever-present litter problem that plagues portions of the river. Members of Care Net CCC are all too familiar with this issue, as they regularly host river clean up projects each year. Kornrich also often kayaks along the Holston, and, during one trip counted around 250 tires that had been dumped into the river in just a four-mile stretch.
The exhibit will also include an interactive portion, which will allow visitors to add a marker to the map to represent the location of their home.
“A lot of people in this county live near a creek, and this exhibit will give them an idea of where their creek eventually enters the Holston River,” Kornrich said.
Visitors will also be given a pamphlet with further information to read along while viewing the exhibit.
Though this local exhibit will be housed inside SAAM, it will be portable and available for community at no charge.
How can you help?
Kornrich told the Review that the group currently has many contemporary photos that capture both the beauty and the unfortunate pollution of the river.
“What we don’t have are photos that go back a ways,” he said.
For example, Kornrich noted that the group would love to find photos of the ferries that transported travelers’ cars across the river in years past.
“I’ve seen a photo or two of those ferries in a book, but we would much prefer to find photos from someone who might remember it from growing up,” he said.
The group also discovered through their research that agricultural produce was often transported by ferry from the river bottoms in Hawkins County all the way to the Knoxville area, and logs were sent all the way to Chattanooga.
“The Holston River went all the way down into Knoxville, joined the Tennessee River, and went down to Chattanooga,” Kornrich explained.
The group would also love to find a photo of the Cherokee Indian weir that is sometimes visible from the Hugh B. Day Bridge.
An article from Smokey Mountain Living Magazine explains that “fish weirs are structures built within a stream or river or at the edge of tidal lagoons designed to route fish either to a particular area, like shallows or into a trap where they can be captured.” They were often used by Cherokee tribes, and the most common form of weir in the Southern Appalachians is a “V” shaped rock wall. There are at least three weirs along the Lower Holston River in Tennessee, which can be found at Cherokee Dam, Indian Cave and Nance’s Ferry.
“When you go over the Hugh B. Day bridge, at certain times of the year in low water, you can look down and to the West, you can see a pattern of some rocks that Native Americans made in the river,” Kornrich said.
Baptism ceremonies were also commonly held in the waters of the Holston River.
“It’s just like the old hymn ‘Down to the River to Pray,’” Kornrich said. “People know that hymn, but that was also part of church life here for those who were baptised. We’ve been looking around for photos of those, but we’ve just not found any. If we could find someone who is willing to let us use that photo in the exhibit, it would be very valuable.”
A traveling exhibit
In addition to the exhibit featuring local history, a traveling exhibit entitled “Tennessee Waters: Shaping Our Land, Our Lives, and Our Future” to be set up in three locations in the county:
September 1 — 15 Surgoinsville Library and Surgoinsville Area Museum
September 16 — 30 Depot and Printing Museum in Rogersville
October 1 — 15 Church Hill Library
This is a panel exhibit that has traveled around the entire state and is provided by Humanities Tennessee, the Tennessee Historical Society, and the Albert Gore Research Center. While the Tennessee Waters exhibit will provide residents the opportunity to learn more about Tennessee waterways and the many benefits that our rivers provide, the Holston River exhibit will focus specifically on Hawkins County’s river.
If you or someone you know has a photo you would like to contribute to the exhibit, contact Kornrich at bkornrich@gmail.com or 423-300-8764.