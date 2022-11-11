On Saturday, November 5th a free flower and seed exchange was hosted by Ruth Byrns at Crockett Spring Park in Rogersville. People came to bring seeds and cuttings to exchange with others.The event is free for anyone who enjoys gardening. This was the third event and Byrns is planning another in the Spring. In addition, Ruth is planning a community garden exchange for free food next year. The idea from flowers to food seems to be growing.
The Free Flower and Seed Exchange began three years ago. Created by Byrns, the idea was to exchange what people already have growing for free. Though it began as a flower seed exchange, it has expanded to vegetables and fruits also. There was a large variety of seeds available to take including Marigolds, Rose of Sharon, Zinnas, Polyhocks, Hibiscus, and even money plant seeds. Money plants get their name because they produce a flower similar to a silver dollar.
Flower and Food Seeds
This year people also brought food seeds. There was okra, pumpkin pepper seeds and strawberry cuttings. Because of the interest for growing food Byrns has decided to try a community food exchange. Each person who signs up will grow one thing they are good at in a small space. One person might have a green thumb at growing tomatoes while another might be better at growing zucchini. At harvest, the produce would be exchanged with other community growers, all free of charge on a barter system. As food prices soar, Byrns sees the needs for fresh foods increasing and the shared gardens as a way to fight inflation. “As an example, if ten people grow ten different vegetables that’s 10 crops split 10 ways. I grow this, you grow that.”
Bynes tells The Review, “It’s an old fashioned barter exchange for our community. I grew up old fashioned in a time where neighbors were helping neighbors and everyone shared what they had. We started sharing the flower seeds and now people are sharing the fruit and vegetables seeds too. The need for food is recognized.”
Approximately 18 people came by for the exchange of seeds and cuttings. Bynes hopes to draw more through the community garden exchange.
Heirloom Seeds
Ginger Young attended the Free Flower Exchange event and brought strawberry plants to trade. She also brought Pink Peony seeds that were heirlooms from a family plant dating back to 1968 that belonged to her Mother.
Melissa Davidson also brought heirloom 4 o’clock seeds from a plant that had originally belonged to a family member. She enjoys gardening and traded her seeds for a few cuttings and some assorted seeds including Marigolds and Purple Trumpets.
Jessica Santos also attended and brought Zinnia seeds to share. She also had an abundance of fresh eggs so she brought some to trade. She likes the idea of bartering with others and has expressed interest in the community garden exchange.
It’s not just pretty flowers that will be planted throughout Rogersville next year. The idea from flowers to food seems to be growing. The next exchange is planned at Crockett Park on April 15, 2023. Bynes can be reached at (423) 923-4758 if you would like to sign up for seed exchanges or the community garden exchange.
Byrns has always been an advocate for the poor. “People need to share what they have. What would Jesus do?”