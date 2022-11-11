On Saturday, November 5th a free flower and seed exchange was hosted by Ruth Byrns at Crockett Spring Park in Rogersville. People came to bring seeds and cuttings to exchange with others.The event is free for anyone who enjoys gardening. This was the third event and Byrns is planning another in the Spring. In addition, Ruth is planning a community garden exchange for free food next year. The idea from flowers to food seems to be growing.

