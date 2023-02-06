Tennessee’s new Third Grade Retention Law which holds back students who fail to reach certain TCAP ELA standards, could affect nearly 300 Hawkins County students, the Board of Education learned last week
On Thursday the Hawkins County BOE unanimously approved a resolution asking the Tennessee General Assembly reconsider TCA 49-6-3115.
That law states that beginning in the 2022-23 school year no third grade student will be promoted unless the student is determined to be proficient in English language arts (ELA) by achieving a rating of "on track" or "mastered" on the ELA portion of the student's most recent TCAP test.
The resolution approved Thursday by the BOE states it believes the retention decisions regarding students should be research-based and informed by multiple data sources considered at the youngest age possible, and include parental input.
The resolution further asks the General Assembly to allow school district’s to make retention and promotion decisions based on the totality of all data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding he best interest of each student.
A local decision
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the BOE he helped draft the resolution because he and his staff do not feel that retention is a state Department of Education Decision or a government decision.
“It’s a local education agency decision in consult with those who are teaching these students, and the parents,” Hixson said. “This law has taken that away — our ability to make determinations on a parental level of what’s best for these students. We’re at risk, if this law goes through as stated right now, nearly 300 students in the third grade, in Hawkins County, will not meet that requirement.”
Hixson noted, “This is also the group, who in kindergarten we cut off half of their school year (due to COVID) three years ago.”
Hixson said students are held accountable for their academic performance, but they’re not typically held back beyond the third grade unless there’s a good reason to do so.
He said this would have a lasting impact on their educational careers because about 240 of them would turn 18 before the start of their senior year.
“When they turn 18 they can legally walk out of our school system,” Hixson noted. “That’s why retention is very, very serious and is typically done at the Kindergarten and first grade level when reading diagnostic issues are determined.”
Hixson added, “We teach to read through second grade, and they read to learn from third-grade on. That switch is very dramatic and very tough. That’s a tough transition. You’ve heard me tell you before, that states look at their third-grade promotion rates, and retention rates, when they decide how many prison cells to make within their state, because that’s a very good indicator of the number of students who will ultimately become unsuccessful later in life.”
Rogersville City School
Last week Rogersville City School hosted a meeting for third-grader parents to familiarize them with the law and how it could affect their child. A video of that presentation can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
RCS ELA Instructional Coach Amanda Lawson said third-grade parents learned not only what the law states, but they also received tips on how to help their student be successful on the TCAP assessment.
RCS director Edwin Jarnagin said he was encouraged by the attendance of the parents/guardians and those who participated virtually. He said school administrators and teachers are available to help in any way possible to address concerns with the law.
“I hope there will be a review of the third grade retention law, Jarnagin told the Review. “It is my desire that much more data and information will go into the decision of whether to retain a student. Schools assess students throughout the year and other factors like attendance, quality of daily work, etc. should help determine whether they are promoted. Using last year’s test data of RCS 3rd graders it would have impacted over 50% of the students.”