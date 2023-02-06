Hixson receives positive evaluation from BOE

Tennessee’s new Third Grade Retention Law which holds back students who fail to reach certain TCAP ELA standards, could affect nearly 300 Hawkins County students, the Board of Education learned last week

Feb. 2, 2023

Feb. 1, 2023

Edwin Jarnagin, Director of Schools:

I was encouraged by the attendance of the parents/guardians and those that participated virtually. The TN Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act – TCA 49-6-3115 (3rd grade retention law) could impact many of our students. I appreciate Ms. Lawson’s willingness to provide the information to the parents and guardians. She did an excellent job. School administrators and teachers are available to help in any way possible to address concerns with the law.

Amanda Lawson, ELA Instructional Coach:

Our third-grade parents had the opportunity to attend an in-person session on the Tennessee Learning Loss and Student Acceleration Act, or they were able to attend via Zoom. Parents learned not only what the law states, but they also received tips on how to help their student be successful on the TCAP assessment. The Zoom recording and presentation will be available to parents on the RCS website.

