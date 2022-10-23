The East Tennessee Historical Society invites you and your family to Monsters to the Museum on Oct. 29 for an event highlighting the “monsters” and superstitions that called East Tennessee home throughout the years.
From the wampus cat to eerie Victorian mourning traditions, we’ll delve into the region’s history of sightings and folklore.
The event will feature a variety of Halloween-themed children’s games, crafts, storytelling, and costume contests with prizes in the following categories: best history-inspired costume, scariest costume, best group costume, and best book/movie-inspired costume.
This event is free for the entire family! Hours are Saturday, Oct. 29 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The East Tennessee Historical Society is located at 601 S. Gay Street in Knoxville. For more information call (865) 215-8824 or visit www.eastTNhistory.org
ABOUT ETHS
The East Tennessee Historical Society is one of the most active private historical organizations in the state. We specialize in finding creative ways to introduce the public to the fascinating world of history. Lectures, tours, award-winning exhibits, family heritage programs, genealogy classes, and student and teacher education appeal to people of all ages.
Recognizing that East Tennessee’s history, heritage, and geography are distinct from the rest of the state, the East Tennessee Historical Society provides services and programs uniquely tailored to the region. ETHS partners with and promotes the history and events of organizations and sites across our 35 counties. We have 45 affiliate chapters across the region.