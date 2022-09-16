JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the summer 2022 session.
To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Hawkins County
Church Hill: Riley K. Martin; Mary E. Morrison; Rebecca M. Seymore; and Kaili B. Williams.
Mount Carmel: Laycie L. Cunningham and Scott Mattox.
Rogersville: Elisabeth A. Torok and Heather B. Wilson
Dean’s List at Cumberlands
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Congratulations to Lesle Wagoner of Rogersville, TN, on making the Dean’s List this summer!
Located in Williamsburg, Ky., Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.