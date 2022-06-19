Today, there are voices everywhere who cry out follow me this way or follow me that way. And book companies have made it possible today for literally every person out there to write a book, many which gives us further information on any given subject.
But the folks that I admire most and would listen to first are people who have been through a terrible experience in life but have successfully maneuvered their experience to come out as a winner.
I want to quickly add, as a Christian, the first thing I look for is if many of those found Christ or found their answers through Christ. Former drug addicts, who are now pastors with radio and TV programs that reach across the nation. There are many levels of people who went through brokenness, bankruptcy, grief and losses of every kind who now lead millions through those rough spots in life.
Readers probably even now are thinking of a name of someone who had words of encouragement and direction when you were going through a difficult time. All of us probably have been watching or listening to a program and heard someone say something that has helped us.
My best source of help still comes through the pages of the Bible because when you think of it, many of the Bible characters, just like today, went through a rough time in life, encountered God, found their answer and it not only changed their life, but has the ability to change ours. Some people know even above the stories in the Bible, we find principles in the Bible. A principle is something that is almost like a law of nature. When applied, it works whenever and wherever anyone applies it.
I heard a man speak once that became very wealthy simply reading a chapter of Proverbs every day. And guess what? He wasn’t a Christian. He learned how to glean principles and applications from this one book of the Bible apply them to business and life and become very successful. They work.
Let me bring you to a story of a man who was blind found in Mark 10 starting with verse 46. His name was Bartimeus. We don’t know how long he had been blind, but we assume it was all his life. Like most of the residents in Israel in those days, news traveled that there was someone named Jesus that could pray for people and all kinds of sicknesses were instantly healed, including leprosy, deafness and even blindness.
This story begins with Bartimeus sitting by the road begging. He didn’t have resources to get to this Jesus, but we can rest assured he prayed for a day to encounter Jesus and see if this miracle man could help in his personal problem. Then one day without notice, Bartimeus heard this Jesus of Nazareth was just around the corner coming his way. The story continues that Bartimeus cries so loud that people tried to quiet him, but he cried all the louder determined to get Jesus attention.
Jesus stopped, asking him what he wanted. When he said his sight, Jesus didn’t even have to lay hands on him or a touch him. Bartimeus was healed. Without knowing it, Bartimeus stumbled across a couple of principles that get God’s attention and many times His answer every time.
The first Bible principle it relays is this. Many times, you need an answer for something, you pray and then you have to be totally ready for when, where, and how Jesus opens doors for you. The principle is called “your day of visitation”. When God comes, it’s not on our terms, but His terms. It’s in His way and it’s not always at a convenient time.
A move of God goes on, but church X can’t participate because they are in the middle of a program. Church Y can’t participate because they have something else on their calendar. Unless we stay in God’s presence and understand how God works, we can miss our very day of visitation, the time we’ve prayed for, for years. But Bartimaeus was ready and jumped through his door of opportunity.
But Bartimeus also applied a second principle without knowing it. He was blind and knew he had to yell and scream and holler above all the rest of the crowd. And even when those around him tried to hush him, he cried so much the more. The second principle is even when God opens the door of opportunity, we have to get His attention. Bartimeus cried above all the rest.
In today’s culture, there has been a cry for revival for many years and I truly and wholeheartedly believe our day of visitation is now. All of us are busy. All of us are overloaded with life’s distractions. Then it took a blind man to get Jesus to stop and provide a miracle.
Who will be the blind man in Hawkins County? I believe the next steps will come through repentance, fasting and prayer to get Jesus attention in the most important time of visitation.
I believe an August Crusade is part of what we’ve prayed for, our opportunity and I want to shift my schedule aside and make the most important thing, the most important thing. I know there are many more Bartimeus’ in the county today, ready to join on our knees for the next thing God is fixing to do.
Who will join me?