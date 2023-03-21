The 2022-23 RCS Lady Warriors basketball team was honored for its state runner up season on Tuesday, March 14, posing here with their coaches, superintendent, principal, assistant principal, and school board members. The team included (not in order) Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Brooke Nelson, Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal, Harlan Hayes, Addie Lawson, Lilla Harrell, Shelby Helton, and Chloe Pearson.
The Rogersville City Schools Lady Warriors basketball team took a whirlwind tour of city government on March 14 in honor of their state runner up season.
The team was first honored by the RCS Board of Education for their State Tournament runner up season. Players were introduced by Superintendent Edwin Jarnagin, and then received certificates from principal David Hartsook, and assistant principal Lindsay Davenport.
Aside from placing second in the TMSAA state tournament, the Lady Warriors were the Area 3 Conference co-champions, Area 3 tournament runner up, Sectional champions, and had a 24-3 overall record.
“Not only are they good players and a good team, they’re good students and good individuals,” Jarnagin said.
After the school board meeting the Lady Warriors went to Rogersville City Hall where they were honored and received an ovation from the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
City Attorney Kevin Keeton read aloud a proclamation that was drafted to honor this occasions.
The proclamation states, “The commitment, hard work, team chemistry, sportsmanship and talent of the 2022-23 Rogersville City School girls basketball team enabled these student athletes to compile an overall record of 24-3, and advance further in the state basketball tournament competition than any other school in the history of Hawkins County. The coaching staff and players of the Rogersville City School girls basketball team made a great impact on their school and their community by advancing to the state championship game for the first time in school history. It is with pride that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognize the commitment and dedication of these students who serve as a model for citizens across the state.”
The team includes Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Brooke Nelson, Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal, Harlan Hayes, Addie Lawson, Lilla Harrell, Shelby Helton, and Chloe Pearson. The head coach is Latosha Jackson, assistant coach Kelsey Trent, and volunteer coach Mitzi Price.
A video of the team’s appearances before the school board and BMA can be seen in the online version of this article.