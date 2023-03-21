2022-23 RCS girls basketball state runner up

The 2022-23 RCS Lady Warriors basketball team was honored for its state runner up season on Tuesday, March 14, posing here with their coaches, superintendent, principal, assistant principal, and school board members. The team included (not in order) Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Brooke Nelson, Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal, Harlan Hayes, Addie Lawson, Lilla Harrell, Shelby Helton, and Chloe Pearson.

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville City Schools Lady Warriors basketball team took a whirlwind tour of city government on March 14 in honor of their state runner up season.

