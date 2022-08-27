JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomed 54 student pharmacists in the Class of 2026 with a traditional White Coat Ceremony today at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The class arrived on Aug. 1 for Gatton Ready, a bridge program designed to help students acclimate to the rigors of pharmacy school, culminating in the White Coat Ceremony today.

