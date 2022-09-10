The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has received a grant to implement the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, the latest effort to tackle digital literacy and facilitate greater digital access for all Tennessee residents. Image from Shutterstock.com.

 UT photo

The UT Institute of Agriculture received a grant to implement 4-H Tech Changemakers, a program that enables teen leaders to learn and train on topics focused on digital literacy, broadband access and evidence-based programming.

Trending Recipe Videos