A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for injured Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Walker.
On Nov. 11, 2021 Walker backed up a Hawkins County deputy on a welfare check from a possible domestic violence injury.
Upon arrival at the scene, the alleged assailant took off on foot, and Walker gave foot pursuit. After a short foot pursuit, Walker and the Hawkins County Deputy caught and apprehended the subject.
During the apprehension Walker broke his leg and tore ligaments in his knee. Walker will be having reconstructive surgery to his knee and will undergo intense therapy over the next 4-6 months.
A GoFundMe page established by Surgoinsville teacher Angelia Hensley states that Walker is only receiving a reduced amount of his part-time wages. He is not getting any pay or compensation from his primary full-time job with the Sheriff’s Office.
The GoFundMe page is asking for help to assist Walker financially until he can get back to work in the community as a full time officer.
“He has served the citizens of Hawkins County as a full-time deputy for 6.5 years and a part-time officer for the City of Surgoinsville for 3 years,” Hensley stated on her GoFundMe page. “He has also been the School Resource Officer for Surgoinsville Middle School and Surgoinsville Elementary School for 5 years. Please give to someone who has always been willing to serve his community selflessly and has protected our children and citizens faithfully.”