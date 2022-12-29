The Rogersville City School Board of Education honored sports teams, as well as the cheerleader squad and band earlier this month for their achievements during the fall semester.
The BOE meeting was moved into the school auditorium to accommodate the large number of students honored, as well as their families who also attended.
Teams were called onto the stage, and each member was presented a certificate recognizing their efforts.
2022 RCS Warriors Football: Eli Boys, Zander Harris, Jayden Weston, Porter Owen, Cole Allen, Landree Helton, Evan Laster, Kaleb Mason, Eli Gonzalez, Kenner Jarnigan, Grayson Fields, Keaton rimer, Anthony Diaz, Aaron Munsey Cooke, Gaige Brock, Ledger Helton, Tucker Turnmire, Boone Matthews, Mason McAnally, Aiden Ryans, Benson Willis, Ethan Jones, and Baylor Hancock. Head Coach Forrest Gladson and assistants Tyler Ray, Mike Sivert, Chad Laster, and Adam Harris.
"The football team this year went 8-0, and last year they were undefeated too," said RCS director Edwin Jarnigan. "I guess of all the things, what's most remarkable to me when I talked to (Coach) Forrest (Gladson) so many (graduated) we didn't know if we'd have enough for a football team. This team came together and had a great season."
2022-2023 RCS Cheerleaders: Caroline Hicks, Ainsley Price, Kinley Elkins, Avery Carmack, Briannah Floyd, Anna Mae Boyd, Eliza Posey, Keelan Burton, and coaches Laken Russell and Taylor Wolfe.
"We're very proud of our Cheerleaders," Jarnigan said. "We were going to honor the football team, but the band and cheerleaders worked hard too.
2022-23 Band members: (6th Grade) Brooklyn Barrett, Addison Burns, Alanna Flores, Isabella Freed, Chloe Hopkins, Cadence Jarnigan, Kirstin Newman, Breanna Reynolds, Kayden Seals, Grace Thacker, Kendal Wilder, and Sydney Woods; (7th Grade) Teagan Baldy, Jaslyn Bevins, Jimena Bevins, Maylin Byington, Paityn Coiner, Ken Collins, Brandon Dykes, Shayla Fender, Sophia Galvez, Ireland Greer, Tori Hall, Shelby Hart, Grace Price, Luci Rich, Lexi Roth, Shailyn Scalf, Emma Stipes, and Ben Whiteman; and (8th Grade) Keylie Begley, Nathaniel Cope, Aden Hunter, Aden, and Kyra Russell.
"Our band director is Andy Hipshire, and he's done an excellent job," Jarnigan said. "Our band played football games, and they marched in the parades, and they did a concert her (in early December).
2022 Volleyball: (6th Graders) Madelynn Banks, Addison Burns, Harlen Hayes, Rylee Sivert, and Kendal Wilder; (7th Graders) Anna Catron, Hannah Christian, Riley Newman, Chloe Pearson, Shailynn Scalf, Emma Stipes; and (8th Graders) Genny Barger, Kenzie Collins, Ailin DeJesus, Hadley Foster, Shelby Helton, Abby Shanks, Baylee Trent, and Trinity Williams. Head Coach Serenity Ewing, and Assistant Coach Jennifer Ewing.
The Volleyball team was the 2022-23 East Tennessee State Sectionals runner up with e school record of 19 wins.
2022 Girls Cross Country: (8th grade) Elizabeth Coward, Brooke Nelson, Mariam Elkammash; and (6th grade) Elin Bryan, Kenady Deal, and Lilla Harrell. Cross Country Coach is Kelley Russell.
The Girls Cross Country team earned Conference and Regional championships, and were the runner up for the State Championship.
“First of all I’d like to say how proud I am of these girls,” Russell said. “These girls worked in the summer and throughout the year. (During the summer) they hit the park three days a week and they’re really dedicated to their sport. We have six girls on our team. Most of the teams we face have multiple girls. It takes five girls to make a team and sometimes we’ve had injuries and had to make due with what we had. These girls are Conference Champions, Regional Champions, and the State Runner-Up, and that’s a big deal. Especially in our classification they have to compete against private schools.”
2022 Boys Cross Country: (6th grade) Matt Kirkpatrick; (7th grade) Brayden Brown; and (8th grade) Isaac Bryan, Will Phillips, and Kaleb Turner.
State Qualifiers Representing Boy’s Cross Country were Brayden Brown and Kaleb Turner. Cross Country Coach is Kelley Russell. Russell noted that this was Brown's first year of cross country, and during his first practices he got sick.
"(Brown) kept coming back and working, and that's a true testament to his work ethic and his character, and we're very proud of him," Russell said. "Kaleb last year placed in the hundreds (in the state). This year he placed 16th in the state, and that shows his character and his work ethic."