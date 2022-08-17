Volunteer High School senior Addison Wright was introduced last week as Volunteer’s student representative to the BOE. With her are VHS principal Greg Sturgill, left, BOE vice chair Debbie Shedden, and Director of Schools Matt Hixson.
Hawkins County Board of Education Vice Chair Debbie Shedden introduced Volunteer High School senior Addison Wright to her fellow board members as one of three BOE student reps for the 2022-23 school year.
Every year one student from each of the county’s high schools is selected to represent his or her fellow students on the BOE. Thursday’s meeting was held at VHS. This year’s reps from Cherokee and Clinch weren’t able to attend, and Shedden said they will be introduced to the board at its September meeting.
This is the 12th year of the student BOE representative program which was launched by Shedden in 2011.
Traditionally each student rep makes one or two reports per school year to the BOE on current events and accomplishments at their school.
Board members also occasionally call on student reps to comment on certain issues, and give their elected counterparts a better understanding of student opinion and what’s actually happening on campus.
Student BOE reps are required to be a senior, score 19 or better average on their ACT, maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, have no discipline referrals, no more than five absence per school year, receive three faculty recommendations, and they must turn in a petition signed by 15 more more fellow students.
“We recognize the importance of the view of our students on issues and concerns that affect their schools,” Shedden told the board Thursday. “Our student board representatives serve as advisory, non-voting representatives, but may express themselves on issues concerning their schools.”
Wright has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while enrolled in honors, AP, and ETSU dual enrollment courses. She is a member of the nursing education program, and is seeking to obtain her CNA license in the fall.
She is also a member of the Lady Falcons basketball team throughout her high school career, and after high school she plans on attending college and becoming a physician’s assistant.