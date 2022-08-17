Addison Wright

Volunteer High School senior Addison Wright was introduced last week as Volunteer’s student representative to the BOE. With her are VHS principal Greg Sturgill, left, BOE vice chair Debbie Shedden, and Director of Schools Matt Hixson.

Hawkins County Board of Education Vice Chair Debbie Shedden introduced Volunteer High School senior Addison Wright to her fellow board members as one of three BOE student reps for the 2022-23 school year.

