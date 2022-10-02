One of the Bible verses that amazes me and is just as applicable now as when it is written is found in Ezekiel 22.
The setting for the verse is that God is telling Ezekiel that the people of the nation have turned away from him and doing things that greatly displeased God. In verse 30, God is letting Ezekiel know he is looking for someone who has a direct line to heaven, who can intercede for the nation.
“I sought for a man among them that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land that I should not destroy it; but I found none.” The question would be in America, where do we stand in the eyes of God as a nation? Does God still have the same standards for us as individuals and as a nation? And the biggest question is, are there men and women that follow God that are of such reputation in his eyes, that they can intercede and stand in the gap for the nation?
This might draw us to a story of Moses that is recorded in Numbers 14. God was displeased with the Hebrews delivered out of slavery and God told Moses he was going to destroy them. In verse 13 Moses pleads with God and becomes that man that stood in the gap for these people. He turned God’s wrath.
Another story is found in Nehemiah. Nehemiah’s generation had been taken slaves when Babylon defeated Israel in a war and took many of their citizens to Babylon to serve as slaves. Nehemiah had found favor with God to become the king’s cupbearer, a high honor at the time.
At first Babylon kept the cities in Israel intact in order to tax their conquered territories and have wealth coming to them. But those left in charge rebelled against the king of Babylon and armies destroyed the capitol city, Jerusalem. Messengers then came to Babylon and Nehemiah learned the walls had been torn down and the gates and houses burned with fire. This resulted in Nehemiah weeping and mourning certain days and fasting and praying before God.
Nehemiah didn’t just pray (Neh 1:3) but in verse 6 we find he repents for his sins, the sins of his nation, and the sins of the generation before him that disobeyed God and cause God to allow Babylon defeat them. The principle given applies to II Chronicle 7:14 that repentance needed to get God’s attention begins personally, but we can repent for our nation. We just read, God looked for a man to stand in the gap.
We don’t know what prayer was like in Israel, but we do know this one single man got God’s attention, some 600 miles away from the city he was praying for. We often think we can’t make a difference. We often look at what is going on in Washington and feel how did things get out of hand this bad, but we feel hopeless and there is nothing we can do about it.
I want this to be a message of encouragement. Turn your TV off for a few days and spend time asking God to make you that man or woman, able to stand in the gap for your family, your community, state and nation. I guarantee you, this will be a prayer touching the middle of God’s heart. Learn to repent for our nation. How did we get so far away from God and what can we do to come back?
This is the Jewish new year which leads up to the Day of Atonement (Oct 4-5), a solemn time in Jewish tradition and a time when Jews will be repenting. As we look around us, this might be a good time for Christians to join them, becoming Nehemiah’s who pray and fast, weep and mourn over our families, our state and nation. We are as far away from Washington as Nehemiah was from Jerusalem but it was his prayer that God heard.
We end with the simple question, who will the Nehemiah’s be in our community that causes God to allow the effort to begin to restore and heal the land?