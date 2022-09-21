Free hot dogs were popular.
Kids enjoyed a game of corn hole.
The bounce house was a big hit.
There was lots for youngsters to do during the event.
Mark & Betty Tine provided live entertainment.
Vic Troubaugh, pastor of Otes Chapel.
Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church and Otes Chapel United Methodist Church joined together to host the Faith, Fun and Food Festival at the Farm in Bulls Gap on Saturday Sept. 17.
The event was free and open to the pubic and included inflatables and games for the kids.
Otes Chapel pastor Vic Trobaugh said “This is a community outreach, just letting the community know that we are here. Church is family and we try to promote the family and fellowship together.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.