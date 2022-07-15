The Of One Accord ministry’s Lunch Box summer child feeding program will be delivering to-go lunches for children for the rest of the summer, as opposed to the previous program where children ate in the mobile cafeteria.
On July 11 the Of One Accord ministry’s Lunch Box bus will began delivering meals to children to take home to eat, as opposed to the previous mobile cafeteria program.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Children must be present at the Lunch Box bus in order to receive a lunch bag. However, parents cannot pick up meals for their children without the child/children being present.
Below is the new schedule for the Grab & Go program in your community. If you have any questions, please call the Shepherd’s Center at 423-272-4626.
Explanation for Grab & Go delivery option: Prior to the Covid pandemic, all SFSPs were required to observe children and teens eating their meal in order for SFSPs to be reimbursed for the meals they served. That is why Of One Accord developed the Lunch Box bus program, so staff could observe children in rural communities eat their meal.
Due to the Covid pandemic these past two years, the USDA modified its regulations, permitting SFSPs to distribute meals to children to take home and eat, in attempt to limited the spread of the disease. However, at the beginning of 2022, the USDA returned to their former regulations of observing children eat in order for SFSPs to be reimbursed for the meals they serve.
Once again, due to the current increase of Covid cases in various parts of the country, the USDA reinstated the Grab & Go program, permitting SFSPs to distribute meals to children to take home to eat.
Rogersville Delivery Route
Harmon Drive Apts., Harmon Drive, Rogersville 11 am – 11:10 am
Terrace Apts., 801 W. Broadway, Rogersville 11:15 am – 11:25 am
Locust Circle, 908-1006 Locust St., Rogersville 11:30 am – 11:40 am
Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson St., Rogersville 11:55 am – 12:10 pm
Dylan Heights MHP, 215 Stanley Valley Rd., Rogersville 12:20 pm – 12:30 pm
Rolling Meadows MHP, Stanley Valley Rd, Rogersville 12:35 pm – 12:55 pm
Rogersville City Park, 311 Park Boulevard Rogersville 1:05 pm – 1:25 pm
Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St. Rogersville 11 am – 12 noon
Surgoinsville/Church Hill Delivery Route
Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville 11:00 am – 11:10 am
Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Rd., Church Hill 11:20 am – 11:30 am
Rolling Hill MHP, 4733 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill 11:40 am – 11:50 am
Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill 12:00 pm – 12:10 pm