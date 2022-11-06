Many other democratic nations have significantly higher voting-age participation than the United States. Some nations instituted mandatory voting, while in the U.S., voting is an individual responsibility.
Americans voted in record numbers in 2020, but we’re still very far behind in participation rates compared to other highly developed democratic nations.
Turkey (89%), Sweden (82%), Australia (81%) and Belgium (78%) are among the counties that have significantly higher voting-age participation than the U.S., even after an historic turnout in 2020.
To be fair, Australia and Belgium are among the more than 20 nations around the globe with a some version of mandatory voting. These compulsory laws aren’t always enforced, but they seem to work: Chile, for example, shifted from mandatory to voluntary voting in 2012 and saw turnout plunge from 87% to 42% — numbers that are more in line with historical numbers in U.S. midterm elections.
Chile is also among the nations that automatically puts all those who are eligible on its voter rolls, while registration in the U.S. is a decentralized, individual responsibility. Germany and Sweden automatically adds their citizens, too.
Registered voters in the U.S. represented only 64% of those are actually old enough to vote in 2016, according to the Census Bureau. That’s a much smaller number of potential voters than in many other places. For instance, more than 90% of voting-age citizens are registered in countries like the U.K., Canada, Sweden and Slovakia.
As in the U.S., Canada has experienced huge recent turnouts at the ballot box. Hungary’s parliamentary elections in 2018 found 72% of voting-age citizens participating. Still, not every nation is seeing the same uptick we enjoyed in the most recent national election.
Greece, which has its own unenforced compulsory-voting law, saw voting fall from 89 to 64%. Norway had the lowest turnout in at least 40 years during parliamentary elections. Enthusiasm has waned in Slovakia since their independence from Yugoslavia in 1992.
America could very easily join them, if the recent uptick in participation falters — and there’s still plenty of room for improvement: Back in the mid-19th century, turnout among eligible voters for U.S. presidential elections would exceed some 80%.
These days, nearly half of eligible voters in the U.S. say they don’t traditionally vote, meaning about 92 million people’s voices go unheard. Without them, America will continue to fall behind in the international community.