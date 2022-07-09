Nurse Practitioner Online ranked East Tennessee State University’s online nurse practitioner program second in the state of Tennessee.
Nurse practitioners (NPs) blend clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating health conditions with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). They assess patients, order and interpret diagnostic tests, make diagnoses and initiate and manage treatment plans, including prescribing medications.
“As the demand for nurse practitioners continues to grow in Tennessee and across the country, ETSU College of Nursing is committed to providing programs that help meet these workforce needs by providing convenient, high-quality online programs,” said Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the ETSU College of Nursing.
ETSU College of Nursing offers a fully online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with four areas of concentration: family nurse practitioner, nursing administration, nursing education and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. The MSN program has full-time and part-time options for plans of study.
The college also offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program that is focused on rural clinical practice in primary care settings. DNP concentrations include family nurse practitioner, adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner, psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner and executive leadership/nursing and health care leadership. The DNP program is offered in an online/blended format in which students complete most coursework online with a required intensive session once per semester.
“Not only is the ETSU College of Nursing the largest nursing school in the state, we also are consistently among the top ranked,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for academics. “I am proud of the work that our faculty, students, alumni and staff are doing to make an impact on the health and well-being of patients across the state and beyond.”
Nurse Practitioner Online created its rankings methodology by building a database of qualifying online nurse practitioner programs and using a points system based upon several factors ranging from graduation and completion rates to acceptance rate and competitiveness of the institution.