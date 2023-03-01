There are multiple avenues for third graders to advance to the fourth grade this year if they don’t meet the requirement of the state’s new Third Grade Retention Law.
Hawkins County Schools Academic Services Supervisor Lori Allen made a presentation to the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce last week, explaining the new law that goes into affect this year.
There are four categories students fall into with regards to the results of their TCAP tests.
Allen noted that if a third grader scores “Exceeds Expectations” or “Meets Expectations” on the ELA (English/Language Arts) portion of their TCAP test, they are good to advance to the fourth grade.
If a student scores “Approaching Expectations” or “Below Expectations” in ELA, however, the new law requires them to repeat the third grade. Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education at its Feb. 2 meeting that this new law could affect as many as 300 Hawkins County third graders.
That is, unless the students and their parents take actions that will allow them to avoid “mandated retention” and continue on to fourth grade with their classmates.
“The state has put some things in place called Pathways to Promotion because our goal is not to retain all these third grade students,” Allen said. “Our goal is for students in third grade to be able to read.”
Options for students ‘Approaching Expectations’
Students who score “Approaching Expectations” have the option of taking the test again sometime over the summer, and if they meet or exceed expectation, they are promoted to fourth grade.
Another option is for “Approaching Expectations” students to attend “Summer School Bridge Camp”.
“We offer a summer learning camp for students in rising first- through ninth-grade, and we opened our registration this week,” Allen said. “If they attend summer camp this summer, they’re good to go to fourth grade.”
Allen added, “Or, they can participate in a free tutoring program called Tennessee All Corps which takes place in our schools currently right now. (Elementary Supervisor) Hope Malone heads up our Tennessee All Corps program in our schools, and there’s a grant through the state of Tennessee. They give us the programs and the funding to have this in our schools.”
The state has also created an appeals process for students who score in the Approaching Expectations category.
The appeal allows students to possibly advance if they scored above the 40th percentile in their spring universal screener; or if a catastrophic event occurred in the days leading to taking the TCAPs such as death of an immediate family member, loss of their home, or a medical problem.
Options for students ‘Below Expectations’
Those students can advance to the fourth grade if they attend Summer School Bridge Camp and either participate in the free tutoring; or retest and score in the Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations categories.
There are also students who are exempt from being held back in third grade, such as those who have previously been retained in grades K-3.
Also, English as a Second Language (ESL) students who have less than two years of instruction are exempt, as are students who received special education services focused on reading or have a “suspected” disability that impacts literacy development.
“All of the third grader families in our district had an opportunity to either attend an in-person meeting or we did a meeting on ZOOM, and we wanted to share this information with them,” Allen said. “But, we also wanted to let them know that this is not Hawkins County’s policy. The Tennessee Department of Education did not write this. This is our state representatives who put this law into place.”
Allen added, “There are a lot of things going on in our district to help the third grade, and for our students to learn to read.”
Allen pointed to the district’s new “Book Bus” which will be delivering books to children across the county this summer.
“Even though this (retention Law) is in place we want to keep in mind that there is a Pathway to Promotion and our goal is for our third-graders to be able to read and be successful,” Allen said.