In late February several Hawkins County pickle-ballers travelled to Chattanooga to compete in the TN District Sr. Olympics.
Pam Evans and Kris Heefner were awarded Silver Medals in the Women’s Division II (50-54) bracket.
In the Mixed Doubles (50-54) bracket, Randy & Pam Evans came home with a Bronze Medal. All three are residents of Mooresburg.
Locally, pickleball is played at Talley Ward Recreation Center (TWRC) in Morristown Monday — Friday from 9-11:45 a.m.
New players are welcome and equipment is provided. For additional information, contact TWRC at 423-586-0280.