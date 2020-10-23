Entertaining opportunities abound during the holiday season. Whether you are hosting a small group at home or have been invited to someone’s house to socialize, offering a homemade treat can show others how much you care.
Few people can resist the combination of chocolate and nuts, and that’s what dessert lovers will get in this recipe for “Chocolate Crumble Pie,” which features toasted pecans along with amaretti cookies in the topping. Enjoy, courtesy of “Chocolate” (Love Food) by the editors at Parragon Books Ltd.
Chocolate Crumble Pie
Serves 8
Pie Dough
Scant 11/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
1/4 cup superfine sugar
1 egg yolk
1 to 2 teaspoons cold water
Filling
2⁄3 cup heavy cream
2⁄3 cup milk
8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
2 eggs
Crumble Topping
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup toasted pecans
4 ounces semisweet chocolate
3 ounces amaretti cookies
1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa
To make the pie dough, sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl, rub in the butter, and stir in the sugar, then add the egg and a little water to bring the dough together. Turn the dough out, and knead briefly. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Roll out the pie dough and use to line a 9-inch loose-button tart pan. Prick the pastry shell with a fork. Line with parchment paper and fill with dried beans or baking beans. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and take out the paper and beans. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
To make the filling, bring the cream and milk to a boil in a saucepan, immediately remove from the heat, and add the chocolate. Stir until melted and smooth. Beat the eggs and add to the chocolate mixture, mix thoroughly and pour into the shell. Bake for 15 minutes, remove from the oven, and let rest for 1 hour.
When you are ready to serve the pie, place the topping ingredients in a food processor and pulse to chop. (If you do not have a processor, place the sugar in a large bowl, chop the nuts and chocolate with a large knife, and crush the cookies, then add to the bowl with the cocoa and mix well.) Sprinkle over the pie, then serve it in slices.