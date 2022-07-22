This is part two of a two-part story. Part one was featured in the July 20 Midweek edition.
Oksana Lypska and her two young children recently made the harrowing escape from their home in war ravaged Ukraine to build a new life with their friend Yulia Wright of Mount Carmel.
After Lypska and her children (three year old Alisa and 14-year-old Maksym) finally escaped Ukraine, Wright found out about a volunteer group in California that was helping Ukrainian refugees cross the Mexican border at Tijuana into the U.S. to receive humanitarian parole.
Lypska began her journey by finding someone who offered to drive her to the airport in Hungary for a fee.
However, once she arrived, she discovered that she couldn’t simply fly from Hungary to Tijuana, as some countries will not allow passengers to land on their soil without a return ticket or a visa for the country where you are landing.
Instead, Wright had to hand-stitch a route together.
Five days in the air
Once the route was created, Wright bought the family individual tickets from one stop to the next.
The family spent the next five days in the air going from Hungary to France; France to Columbia; Columbia to Mexico City; Mexico City to Tijuana.
The days were long, and the trip was scary. It was made particularly difficult because of the language barrier.
In Columbia, Lypska got stuck for a while when airport workers asked her to show them her documents and she couldn’t understand them.
She used her phone to try and translate their spoken words to something she could read, but her phone couldn’t understand the employees’ accents and mis-translated their words.
“When they tried to say ‘give me your visa,’ it translated to Russian as ‘give me pizza,’” Wright said.
At this point, Lypska began to cry in frustration and panic and called Wright.
“She was crying and told me,‘This is it. They are not going to let me in. I will be stuck in Colombia now,’” Wright said. “Then her kids started crying because they saw mama crying. They thought something scary was happening. I was panicking too and thought for a minute about just flying there to be there with her.”
Thankfully, Wright was able to translate the employees’ words over the phone, but the process took so much time that Lypska had missed her flight.
The family had to wait another 10 hours in the airport, but they were able to get a ticket for another flight.
When they finally arrived in Tijuana, Lypska had not slept lying down for five days.
The family again had to wait a few days in Tijuana for their turn to be taken across the border by the volunteer group.
“That is when I felt relief,” Wright said. “I know she is in good hands and is around people who speak her language.
Wright’s sister picked up the family once they crossed into the United States on April 7. Lypska stayed with Wright’s sister for about two months before reaching Wright’s home on May 29.
Reunited
Many people in the Tri-Cities also came to Lypska’s aid after Wright posted on Nextdoor asking for donations of clothing and furniture.
Norma Evans, who owns Heart Hollow cut flower farm, created a fundraiser for the family by offering a sunflower subscription, as sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine.
“I told her, we are all waiting for you here!” Wright said. “We all had many big hugs when they got here and I saw her again for the first time.”
Settling in
Wright said Lypska and her children are adjusting well to life in Mount Carmel, but there is still so much to do.
Since Lypska and her family entered the country using humanitarian parole, she was not granted work authorization.
Wright said she feels sure Lypska could get a job with Wright’s employer, but Lypska must first apply for a type of immigration status that would allow her work. Lypska worked as a nail technician in Ukraine, so she has also considered transferring the necessary credentials to continue that work in her new home.
Since she has been in the United States, she has relied solely on Wright’s support, which was difficult for Lypska.
“I took her to the store, and she was afraid to ask for anything even though I offered,” Wright said. “She said, ‘no, this is fine.’ But, I know kids see things and want this and that.”
Lypska and Wright are also in the process of signing Lypska’s children up for school in the fall. Maksym will attend Volunteer High School, and Alisa will attend Mount Carmel Elementary, which, thankfully, is close to Wright’s house.
Wright said Lypska, used to city life, was shocked at the lack of public transportation when she arrived in Mount Carmel. So, another item on her to-do list is looking for a vehicle and getting a driver’s license.
Naturally, the language barrier has also been difficult, even inside Wright’s home.
Interestingly, both Wright and Lypska’s primary language is Russian, while Lypska’s children primarily speak Ukrainian. However, her children can understand Russian, and Wright can understand Ukrainian.
“Where they were from in Sumy, they were right on the Russian border, so they don’t speak the full-on Ukrainian language,” Wright said. “It is kind of a mix. They say half Ukrainian and half Russian, so I can understand them and they can understand me.”
Though Wright and Lypska can speak to one another in Russian, Wright’s husband speaks only English.
“They use a lot of Google translate if they need to speak when I’m not home,” Wright said. “If she needs a quick response, sometimes she will text me in Russian and I can then text my husband and tell him what she needs.”
Lypska told Wright she is excited for her children to begin learning English in school so they can hopefully help her as well.
Family left in Ukraine
Lypska and her children lived with Lypska’s grandmother in their Sumy apartment. However, her grandmother chose to stay in Ukraine when Lypska left, as her own 92-year-old father (Lypska’s great grandfather) is still alive and unable to travel.
“She didn’t want to just leave him there because he can’t care for himself,” Wright said.
Lypska still regularly corresponds with her grandmother and keeps up with the condition of Sumy.
“It scares her, and she worries,” Wright said. “Sometimes, when her grandma hasn’t been in contact with her for a couple days, she sits on her phone and continuously searches for news. She will wonder, ‘Is something happening?’”
Wright said Lypska’s grandmother has said, “They (the Russian military) keep saying they’re not going to shoot, but I keep hearing shooting and bombing here and there.”
“Some people, especially older people, already gave up on being scared,” Wright said. “They just kind of live. They are adjusting to life like that.”
Since the Sumy apartment where Lypska’s grandmother still lives is in the heart of the city and has no yard, she travels by train to a small farm she owns where she grows crops.
“There’s a small house there that’s big enough to spend the night, but the whole land has been planted like a garden,” Wright said. “With a city apartment, you don’t have the luxury of a yard, so she has to travel there by train. But travel is very dangerous right now. When Oksana asked her why she keeps traveling, she said, ‘either I take a chance now and grow my garden, or when winter comes there will be nothing to eat.’”
Because of the war, it is extremely difficult for Ukrainian grocery stores to get merchandise, so many stores have empty shelves.
“Anything left at the stores is now nearly three times the price,” Wright said. “So, whatever people have, that is ALL they have to survive. It’s not just Oksana’s grandmother in this condition. It’s all the people left behind.”
Brave
“Oksana has told me ‘thank you, thank you,’ many times, but I told her, ‘I can only offer things to you–you did the hard part,’” Wright said. “It was scary to think that what I was offering her was to take her kids on a long and dangerous trip. When she got here, I told her she was so brave.”
Lypska told Wright in response, “the only reason I was brave is because you believed in me. You didn’t give up on me, and I felt that I was still needed somewhere. That gave me the motivation to go through it.”
Since Lypska’s harrowing experience, the U.S. government began the U4U program, which is designed to streamline the process of refugees seeking humanitarian parole and is based on a sort-of sponsor system. To learn more or get involved, visit www.dhs.gov/ukraine. To buy a sunflower subscription, visit https://www.hearthollow.com/product/sunflowers-for-ukraine/.